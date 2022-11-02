Under the strain of the COVID-19 pandemic, River’s Edge hospital spent much of 2021 relying on cash reserves to make up for a steep drop in revenues. But the hospital’s balance sheets are looking up this year, as River’s Edge transitions to normalcy.
In the most recent financial statements, River’s Edge reported a steady increase in revenues from June through September and a positive operating margin of 0.74% for the first nine months of 2022.
These numbers place River’s Edge in a better financial spot than what was budgeted for. The medical center reported $41.4 million in operating revenues for the year — as of Sept. 30, over $3 million more than projected in the 2022 budget. The hospital was projected to suffer a $777,000 loss in operating income and a negative 2% operating margin, but River’s Edge is working with a positive $304,000 in operating income.
The figures represent a major turnaround for the hospital after River’s Edge spent 10 months of last year in an operating deficit.
At this time last year, it was $270,000 in the hole, which was a dramatic improvement from the over $1.5 million deficit it was carrying that spring.
River’s Edge CEO Paula Meskan linked the financial upswing to medical staff providing more surgeries and emergency room visits than budgeted.The hospital is currently meeting its goals for 90 inpatient surgeries a month while surpassing budget goals for outpatient surgeries for the past seven months.
“I would attribute that to some orthopedic and also some service lines that we’ve added. Our ophthalmology, our cataract surgeries have almost doubled in the last couple of months,” said Meskan. “We’ve been doing more ear, nose and throat surgeries.”
The clinic is also benefitting from some previously unforeseen urology procedures made possible by a new urologist brought in through a partnership with the Mankato Clinic.
The River’s Edge CEO further indicated that patients were returning to old habits, now more willing to go to the medical center for non-COVID related care. In all months except February, the number of urgent care patients surpassed the budget and emergency visits were within 90% of the budget or exceeded it.
“We’ve been fortunate. I believe we provide a high quality level of care for our patients. Our patient satisfaction scores support that,” said Meskan. “The orthopedic program continues to be strong and we’ve expanded some of out service lines which have helped us grow the financials as well.”
But one major issue River’s Edge continues to struggle with from last year is staff turnover. The hospital is currently meeting its goal of keeping staff turnover at or below 18%, but if current trends continue, the staff turnover will rise to 22% by the end of the year, matching last year’s high rate of turnover.
Meskan indicated the nursing workforce is rapidly changing, as many Baby Boomer generation nurses are choosing to retire.
“I think that’s finally coming to fruition. I think that the pandemic actually had people in the nursing profession leave the profession, just because of stress and needing a change,” said Meskan. “We’re trying to figure out how we might be able to be more flexible to the needs of the nursing staff and all of our staff.”
At an Oct. 26 Hospital Commission meeting, Meskan said the scheduling preferences of the nursing field has changed as well. Traditionally, nurses were interested in working 12-hour shifts, but lately Meskan has witnessed a greater demand for eight-hour and part-time work.
“We don’t have any plans in place for that, but it’s certainly something we’re going to explore,” said Meskan.