Sisters Bethany Valentini and Jenny Kapernick have spent a lifetime sharing music together.
It has been approximately 17 years since the indie-folk duo, The Ericksons, launched their musical careers playing open mics in Brooklyn, New York, and nine years since they released their last album “Bring Me Home” to the Minneapolis music market.
But away from the bustle of the Twin Cities, sharing a table at one of their favorite local spots, River Rock Cafe, The Ericksons felt more at ease with their sound than ever.
“It’s just exciting making an artistic space in a place that we now call our community and home,” said Kapernick. “I don’t think we’re alone in a community of artists that care about their small town.”
The duo has called the River Valley their home since 2015. Kapernick, now a middle school teacher at St. Peter Public Schools, splits her time between her work as an educator and growing crops with her husband Dan Kapernick and two children on Little Sky Farm, east of Henderson.
Valentini resides in St. Peter with her husband and Gustavus Men’s tennis coach Tommy Valentini and their two children.
Getting together and making music isn’t as easy as it was in the early days, when the sisters were sharing an apartment and producing new music each week to play at the open mic at Bar 4 in Brooklyn. But that makes the time The Ericksons do have to work together even sweeter.
“We just have so much fun together. There’s always a lot of humor going on, and we find most of the same things funny, which just keeps it light, because you’re playing this beautiful, heartfelt music, but also for us, we’re just having a really fun time,” said Valentini. “And now our other work is separate. We have kids and families now, so if we are preparing for a show, we get to hang out and also work on music at the same time.”
Music had always been important to the sisters growing up in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Before the era of downloading and streaming, the sisters often waited at home for dad to bring home a new record to enjoy as a family. Valentini learned the piano in her youth and would write her own music and recruit Kapernick to sing with her.
But it wasn’t until personal tragedy struck that the sisters were driven to perform together professionally. In 2006, Valentini’s first husband, Lee Erickson, died of cancer. Erickson was an artist himself, a painter, and had encouraged Valentini to pursue music.
“Those first few years after his death, it didn’t really feel like a choice,” said Valentini. “For me, it felt like I had to just pursue it at the center of things and follow it by writing a lot. That’s when we started performing.”
It wasn’t the first time the sisters had to bear such heavy loss. Their father died when they were teenagers. For Kapernick, their deaths led to realization that she needed to live her life following her passions. So when Valentini approached her with songs she had written, Kapernick leapt at the opportunity.
“It sort of stripped everything away to what is meaningful to you as a person in that moment,” said Kapernick. “I didn’t have any practical sense of ‘I’m going to do this; I’m going to get this job,’ I was completely driven by an artistic bend to pursue my heart’s desire for a long, long time.”
Searching for light in a time of darkness, the duo released their first album, reflecting on that loss in 2008, “Middle of the Night.” They composed three albums since then, their latest “Bring Me Home” in 2014, took on a more joyful sound, inspired by the love for their family.
The Ericksons are now back performing at a sold out show at The Arts Center of Saint Peter on Feb. 11, and Valentini and Kapernick are conceiving ideas for their first album in nine years. The duo said they hope to get together this summer, with long-time collaborator and sound engineer Beau Sorenson, to produce a project that is authentic to themselves.
“It is still in the very early stages, but my approach is, we’ve been doing this for a long time now and I think I have a pretty good feel for what my most authentic musical self, whether it’s how I am playing the guitar or how I am singing and being really true to that,” said Valentini. “You can get as funky as you want recording an album, but my thought, at this point, is, ‘What’s the most authentic representation or sound for whatever songs for the album we record?’”
Kapernick echoed Valentini’s sentiments.
“I’m proud of what we made,” said Kapernick. “But we’re kind of at a point in our artistic journey where I think we feel more comfortable in our skin than ever.”