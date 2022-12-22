Nicollet County residents could be thrifty savers or big spenders on next year’s tax bill; it all depends on where you live and the value of your home.
Many local residential properties have skyrocketed in value, following county assessments. Countywide, residential tax capacity (the overall taxable value in the jurisdiction) rose by nearly 20% this year, and St. Peter’s local tax capacity jumped 17%. Increased tax capacity can be the result of new development in the area, but in this case, a large portion of the jump is due to increasing residential and agricultural values on existing properties.
As a result of these rising rates, some county residents will feel the tax burden more than others. The Nicollet County Board of Commissioners approved a 5.2% ($1.26 million) increase to the county property tax levy on Dec. 13, while the overall tax rate fell by 7.6%. Some could see their taxes fall, if their home values have not kept up with the market.
“We could see a house that has a value of $375,000, with an estimated (property value) increase of 5.59%, potentially see a decrease of $160 on their taxes,” said Nicollet County Administrator Mandy Landkamer.
“Another home with an estimated market value of $450,000, with an estimated market value increase of 19.79%, could see an increase of $130.”
It’s a similar case at the city level. On Dec. 12, the St. Peter City Council approved an 8.5% increase to the levy. Under the levy, an owner of a homestead currently valued at $175,000, which rises 17% in value over last year, would owe $734 on the city portion of their tax bill — an additional $83.5 (13% increase) over last year.
But property owners who did not see a significant growth in value can expect to pay less in city property taxes in 2023. For example, if a $150,000 homestead’s value remained flat between 2021 and 2022, the property owner would pay nearly $49 less in city property taxes.
It’s not residential properties that witnessed the largest jumps in assessed value, however. Agricultural tax capacity in Nicollet County soared even higher, increasing by nearly 28%.
“There was concern about that with the estimated market values that that would equate to an increase in property taxes, but in this case, we’re starting to see a shift from residential to agricultural taxes,” said Landkamer.
At the county level, the levy increase is driven primarily by rising staffing costs. Over $900,000 has been added to the levy to pay for a 2.5% increase in wage scales and benefit increases, and over $700,000 has been reserved for the implementation of a classification and compensation study recommending changes to county pay scales.
An additional $100,000 in the levy was allocated to Health and Human Services to finance increasing demands for youth residential treatment as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nicollet County is dipping into its unrestricted fund balance to replace the county jail roof and perform repairs on the Health and Human Services parking lot and the North Mankato Nicollet County government center parking lot. Combined, these projects will cost an estimated $1.35 million.
While Nicollet County and the city of St. Peter have passed levy increases, the tax levy for the St. Peter School District is staying relatively flat. The $7.1 million levy for the 2024 fiscal year rose by just 0.38%, or $27,000, over last year’s levy total.