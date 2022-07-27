Construction on the Sunrise Drive and Broadway Avenue roundabout is ready to proceed following the city’s acquisition of nearly one acre of land for right of way.
On July 25, the City Council signed off on a right of way agreement, purchasing 0.055 acres of land from the Calvary Cemetery owned by the Church of St. Peter for $546. An additional 0.04 acres was taken from the fire station property for right of way.
The agreement sets the stage for construction of the roundabout, which is anticipated to begin in mid-to-late August and wrap up in the fall.
The single-lane roundabout project was developed following a study by Bolton & Menk, projecting the current four-way stop won’t be able to keep up with future traffic congestion caused by nearby residential development.
The $2.16 million contract with Dirt Merchant is paid for with a $1.25 million Local Road Improvement Program grant, $871,000 in state aid, $274,000 in county state aid highway dollars and $115,000 out of city water and stormwater utility fund.
Park beautifcation underway
The St. Peter Parks Department is taking the time to beautify some local parks around town this summer with native plants and pollinators.
At the top of the agenda is Community Spirit Park, which is planned to receive pollinators and native plants in the large circular area in the center of the park, near where a restroom is scheduled for installation.
A section of Johnson Park on the intersection of Broadway and Washington Avenue is also scheduled for beautification. The flowers will be visible directly across from the nearby apartment complexes.
In addition, flowers will be planted along the south side of Mill Pond and near the flagpole area of Jefferson Park.
Pavilion in demand
The newly constructed Minnesota Square Park Pavilion has been in high demand all summer.
After the stage was made home to the weekend concerts of the Minnesota Original Music Festival on Saturday and Sunday, two new groups requested council permission to use the space this season.
St. Peter churches are planning their second “Day of Hope” event in Minnesota Square Park on Aug. 27th. The communal worship event will utilize the park from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and feature live music from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The event was launched by Covenant Family Church member Martha Kyoore last year in collaboration with First Lutheran Church, River of Life Lutheran Church, Union Presbyterian Church, Church of St. Peter and Sunrise Church. Around 150-200 people came to the service.
Rock Bend Folk Festival is also planning to utilize the pavilion in their Sept. 10 and Sept. 11 music festival. The annual festival draws north of 10,000 attendees each year and will be celebrating its 31st year of music and entertainment.