Festmeisters of Oktoberfests past strapped on their lederhosen and raised their glasses of beer in the Red Men Club to toast the newest St. Peter festmeister joining their ranks. 

Jacob Frey (center) was named the 2023 Oktoberfest Festmeister. Here he's pictured with past festmeisters, his wife Jo and his son and festscheister Noah (top left). (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
2023 Festmeister Jacob Frey receives his commemorative jacket from 2022 Festmeister Jeff Knutson. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Festmeister Randy Frey with his wife Jo and son and festscheister Noah. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
  

