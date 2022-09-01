RöK Lofts

RöK Lofts is scheduled to finish construction on its first building on the right in September. The second building on the left could open as soon as mid-October. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

The sound of hammers driving in nails and the whir of industrial lifts in downtown St. Peter will soon give way to the bustling footsteps of new residents and the hum of hairdryers emitting from the city's latest beauty salon.

One bedroom RöK Lofts

A one bedroom apartment at RöK Lofts. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Studio Apartment

A RöK Lofts studio apartment (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Galley kitchen

A galley style kitchen included in one-bedroom and studio layouts. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
two-bedroom kitchen

A two bedroom kitchen area in building one of RöK Lofts. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Hallway

The second floor hallway of the RöK Lofts building scheduled to open later this month. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Two bedroom

A two bedroom apartment under construction in the secondary RöK Lofts building. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Hallway

Construction continues in the hallway of RöK Lofts. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
RöK Lofts

A one bedroom apartment in RöK Lofts under construction. The concave area on the left hand wall will house a washer and dryer. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Saga Beauty Collective lights

These light fixtures will soon hang in Saga Beauty Collective. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Ground floor business

This open space at the ground floor of the second RöK Lofts building could house one or two new downtown businesses. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments