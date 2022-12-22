Multiple neighborhood residents raised concerns over the expense of a proposed reconstruction of six blocks of Park Row between South Third Street and South Washington Avenue.
In a presentation to the City Council Dec. 12, City Engineer Jeff Domras indicated the surface of Park Row was in such poor condition it could no longer be resurfaced. City records suggest the street was last paved in 1974.
“It’s not even feasible anymore to continue seal-coating it; it just doesn’t pay,” said Domras.
City staff found the road had poor drainage, due to curb and gutter being offset in various locations.
The proposal calls for a new 3.5-inch layer of bituminous pavement and the removal and replacement of any portions of the sidewalk, pedestrian ramps and alley aprons that are not ADA compliant.
While the roadway is removed, the city would replace ventrified clay pipe and cast-iron pipe services to residences, but the main sanitary sewer line would remain in tact.
“Ventrified clay is no longer used. It’s very durable, but the pipe that was installed is susceptible to root intrusion for plugging and also lot of [inflow] and [infiltration] which goes to our wastewater treatment plant and is untreated,” said Domras.
The project also includes replacements for curb and gutter, sidewalks and pedestrian ramps, water and sanitary services, catch basins and the installation of a new fire hydrant.
In total, the improvements are anticipated to cost nearly $748,000. Approximately $388,000 of that total would be paid for through assessments on benefitting properties. Up to $73,000 could be added to the assessment roll for those homeowners choosing to sign onto optional improvements water and sanitary service and concrete outwalks. The remaining $286,000 would be paid for by the city.
Several residents raised issue with the preliminary assessment totals on their properties and asked the city for evidence that the assessed benefit to their homes was correct.
Melanie Marti, a Park Row resident and owner of Harbor Home and Gifts, added that it was a stressful time of year for herself and others to learn the assessment language and confront the city on this issue.
“I’m very frustrated with the timing of this all. Being right before Christmas, of course is the busiest time of year for everyone,” said Marti. “Especially for nursing, especially for small business, especially for my small business which opened three months ago.”
Resident Jay Brockman questioned the value of the improvements and said Park Row didn’t need urgent investment.
“I think they’re in a hurry to spend a bunch of money and do a project that doesn’t need to be done right away,” said Brockman. “I think the road is being good for what I use it for, which is getting to and from my house.”
City Administrator Todd Prafke said the vote for preparation and improvement plans was scheduled for December so the city could go out for bids earlier next year. Authorizing Bolton & Menk to prepare a design at a cost of $54,000 would allow the city to move forward with the project, but the vote approving construction and finalized assessment rolls are still months away.
“The reason for the timeline is this meets what we think is the best time for a bidding window,” said Prafke. “It’s not great to bid in April or May because contractors get booked up and prices seem to go up.”
The City Council unanimously agreed to move forward with the project, but Councilor Keri Johnson indicated the current assessment policy could be reviewed.
“We’ve looked at the feasibility study, and we know that Park Row needs to be improved. I think delaying it would increase costs overall and I would be concerned about that,” said Johnson. “I think there’s still plenty of time to talk about our assessment policy.”