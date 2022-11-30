The St. Peter City Council will be holding a public hearing on Dec. 12 on a proposed reconstruction of six blocks of Park Row between South Third Street and South Washington Avenue.
The extent of the work, presented to the City Council Monday, includes replacements for curb and gutter, sidewalks and pedestrian ramps, water and sanitary services, and the installation of a new fire hydrant.
Within the feasibility report, city staff detailed plans for a new 3.5-inch layer of bituminous pavement and the removal and replacement of any portions of the sidewalk, pedestrian ramps and alley aprons that are not ADA compliant.
According to the report, the existing pavement is in such poor condition that seal coating the cracks is unfeasible. Records suggest the street was last paved in 1974.
Following an inspection of the sanitary sewer clay pipe between S. Washington Ave. and S. Fourth Street, staff determined the main line was not in need of replacement, but all VCP and cast-iron pipe connections within the right of way are recommended for replacement with PVC pipe. Homeowners may opt to have their sewer service outside the right of way replaced by signing a waiver and adding the cost to their assessment.
Water services for all but five homes on Park Row are proposed for replacement and new catch basins, manholes and castings are proposed to improve storm sewer utility conditions. A new fire hydrant is to be installed at the intersection of Park Row and S. Fifth Street.
In total, the improvements are anticipated to cost nearly $748,000. Approximately $388,000 of that total would be paid for through assessments on benefitting properties. Up to $73,000 could be added to the assessment roll for those homeowners choosing to sign onto optional improvements water and sanitary service and concrete outwalks. The remaining $286,000 would be paid for by the city.
If approved, project construction is planned to begin in April or May next year and reach completion between July and September.