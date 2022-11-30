Park Row

The city of St. Peter plans to reconstruct six blocks of Park Row. (Google Maps image)

The St. Peter City Council will be holding a public hearing on Dec. 12 on a proposed reconstruction of six blocks of Park Row between South Third Street and South Washington Avenue.

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments