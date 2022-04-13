Two young and highly energetic employees at River's Edge Hospital in St. Peter are making a big difference in people’s health and the community.
Nicole Boelter, 32, reached her eighth anniversary March 11 as a clinical exercise physiologist based in Live Well Fitness center on the north side of the hospital.
Matt Tuggle, 31, has been a physical therapist on the south side of the hospital for the last 5½ years after graduating from college.
But they each also interact with the community, making even more impact on peoples’ lives.
Nicole Boelter
Boelter works one-on-one with people in the gym, getting them started on their wellness goals.
“I’ll meet with them so I know a little bit about their health history, their body in general,” Boelter said. “Knee replacements have been typical. They may have any other needs that their doctor said they should exercise for. What do they want to get back to doing? Or if they want to stay at home by themselves.
“We’re in the gym, so at any point they can ask questions if they’re ready to increase more exercise or add strength training. Then if they have any changes in their health, I help be an advocate for them and help them get the help that they need or keep them moving.”
Boelter also built up fitness center by bringing in classes including balance, arthritis, Parkinson’s, Rock Steady Boxing, strength training and “I Can Prevent Diabetes” with Jen Duncan, diabetes educator and dietician.
Boelter’s patients enjoy taking classes with her.
Working with Boelter for eight years, Sandy Grothow, 76, said during a balance class that, “She’s the best instructor in the world. She’s full of energy and makes the class fun. She does every age group, which is nice. She’s a very special person. If we have personal issues, she’ll help with that, too. It’s been great to be part of this. And she’s good with old people like us. She’s so young. She keeps us going.”
Grothow said the balance class has helped her in many ways. “I like to continue with it every week, so I don’t lose the balance. It works. The exercises she gives us here we take home.”
Physical therapist Deb Mattson and occupational therapist Tracie Lasata also work with Boelter.
The gym is open to ages 18 and up, but Boelter focuses on helping seniors to keep moving.
“It’s important to keep moving, so that brings them to the gym,” Boelter said. "We are learning more and more about the importance of moving for overall health, mental health, physical health, emotional health, decreasing the risk of heart disease, some cancers, managing blood sugar and blood pressure. And they’re confident that they don’t feel like they’re going to fall or they can be at home.
“Most of our population is over the age of 65. They can be different ages depending on their health needs. We help keep them moving, feeling good and independent as possible, that’s one of my biggest goals. Movement is a great contributor to that. We also have cardiac rehab in there now.”
Boelter’s high energy and friendly personality fits in well with her profession.
Although exercising is hard, Boelter tries to create an atmosphere that makes it exciting.
Her mission in life is to greet everyone with a smile and a hello.
"It can fully change their day,” Boelter said. “When people come in, they don’t want to exercise. We all know that it’s hard. I want to change that mindset and get them excited to go to the gym. They meet people in the gym and they develop relationships. It’s not just exercise. It’s friendships that develop between the staff and the members and member to member.
“You want to come in and exercise and you want to feel good. If we can start the day off or end the day with that, I think it makes a huge difference in everybody’s life. Exercising releases endorphins that make you feel good.”
Boelter also is involved in community activities.
The hospital volunteers at many community events, such as at the Nicollet County Fair in the senior center. They do presentations or speak at events and hold classes at the hospital through the Minnesota Agency on Aging and Catholic Charities. They do workshops for caregivers and for managing chronic pain. Boelter also does employee wellness programs at the hospital.
Boelter and her husband, Cole, live in Le Sueur with their five young children: twin 1-year-olds, a 3-year-old, a 6-year-old and an 8-year-old.
“They keep me just as busy as I am at work,” she said. “They’re my trainers at home. They keep me going, and there’s no sitting down at home, so then I have to bring that energy here.”
Boelter said her favorite part of the job is “working with people. And every day is different. Developing relationships and seeing the changes in everyboys' life that exercising and movement can bring.
“It doesn’t feel like work. I wake up, and I’m excited to come here. At night I’m thinking about what I’m going to do in class the next day. It’s something that I thoroughly enjoy and my members make it easy and fun. They make me want to do better, learn more and bring them more.”
The COVID-19 pandemic virus shut down the fitness center for about a year, starting in March 2020. That kept people from coming in and exercising to stay in shape.
"Your biggest worry is all those people that need to be exercising,” Boelter said. “We have vulnerable people that movement is so important, socialization is important and getting out into the community is important. The pandemic caused a lot of isolation and people not moving as much. They’re not walking to the grocery store, they’re not running to the post office, so my biggest thing was how could we reach people and keep them moving even though the gym is closed.”
Boelter started a Facebook page and posted videos on what to do at home. She sent emails out to those in classes and set up a Zoom video account to teach classes.
“It’s not ideal because coming together is most important,” Boelter said. “But when the gym opened, safety was our No. 1 priority: social distancing, masking, cleaning and sanitizing to keep it safe for everybody.”
She still offers Zoom exercises for people not wanting to come in, or who are on vacation or not feeling safe walking outside in the wintertime.
“It hit hard in the beginning, but we are getting that momentum back and getting people to feel comfortable going out, ready to move and ready to reach their goals again,” Boelter said.
Boelter earned a bachelor’s in exercise, sports science and nutrition from St. Kate's in St. Paul and a master’s in exercise physiology at Minnesota State University, Mankato, and she also specializes in exercise prescription and chronic disease and movement.
After she graduated, she attended community education classes for fall prevention and senior specific classes in chronic disease injuries and the like.
Matt Tuggle
Tuggle also has an active life focused on helping as many people as he can in many ways.
He works a lot with athletes and younger patients.
One of the new things he’s taken on over the last couple of years is treating concussions. He did a presentation at the end of March on concussions tailored toward parents focusing on signs to look for their children.
Tuggle said not a lot of people know that physical therapists treat concussions.
“We have the training to treat concussions to get back into a sport or simply back into life,” Tuggle said. “A lot of concussions are not sports related. A lot are related to falls, blast trauma and things like that, so I’ve definitely taken on patients in particular that have had concussions to get back to work.”
Another big focus of Tuggle is working with younger patients, such as high school athletes.
“ I enjoy working with younger people because I’ve always enjoyed that role model type of mentorship, so I think that serves me well working with that population,” Tuggle said.
Toggle also has worked with physical therapy students for three years as an instructor during their clinical rotation.
HIs continued his focus on youth last summer when he coached soccer for the first time as an assistant for the St. Peter Soccer Club U12 boys team.
“I wish I had started this 10 years ago,” Tuggle said. “It was a great source of joy just because it correlates with using my experiences to help other people.”
He has a goal to coach middle school or high school soccer. He played high school soccer as a defender along with his brothers.
Coaching soccer plays into his Christian faith to help other people. He is a member of Sunrise Assembly of God in St. Peter.
“My role as a coach is not only to coach the kids,” Toggle said. “I grew up playing soccer all my life. It’s a great sport. It definitely got me back into the tactics of it. Along with the tactics, it’s a sport with physical activity, which correlates with my position as a physical therapist teaching them how to treat others, how to work along with their team to overcome adversity. Life definitely takes turns, like mine has, but there’s always a plan or a sense of purpose that God has for people, so it’s cool to implement that in my coaching.”
Toggle also is a member of Kiwanis Club of St. Peter which focuses on helping children.
“I enjoy Kiwanis because I’ve wanted to get better involved in helping my community and getting to know people,” Toggle said. “It’s a smaller group, but I still think we make a difference in our community to help the kids or help other people.”
In addition there are things that Tuggle hopes to help change in the healthcare field.
“That includes our emphasis more on our mental health,” he said. “Mental health is a piece that gets missed a lot in all healthcare fields. That absolutely influences our physical symptoms and our overall health.”
Tuggle is a big advocate for mental health because his dad died by suicide in 2019.
“I’ve realized how big mental health is not only in that aspect,” Tuggle said, “but in people that battle depression, people that have anxieties, people that have other psyche issues as well.”
That’s why he started the suicide support group in the hospital in September 2021. He leads a group that meets once a month to help those who have gone through suicide or who know the experience of suicide loss.
“The primary point is just to validate what they’re going through and their grief journey is unique to them and in addition that other people have been through similar experiences,” Tuggle said. “Mental health, especially suicide, does not get talked about in our society and gets glossed over or diverted from. That’s where healing comes from that communication and that ability to have others listen to you.”
Asked about what he enjoys about his career, Toggle said it is the time that he can spend with patients to build a working relationship.
“It’s gratifying to know that you made a difference in a way that benefitted them,” Toggle said.
He also enjoys collaborating with other health care providers at the hospital including doctors, nurses, surgeons and social workers.
“I hope through my experiences with patients that I continue to develop as a therapist and continue to help others,” Toggle said. “That’s the main reason I got into my career.”
Tuggle, who is single and lives in St. Peter, earned a bachelor of science in kinesiology health and a minor in gerontology at Iowa State University and a doctorate in physical therapy at Des Moines University.