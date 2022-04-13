From the northern suburbs of Chicago, Robert Deering grew up in a world with exposure to a large variety of artistic expression. When he watched his school's show choir as a child, the flame of passion for the arts burned bright within him, and he knew one day he wanted to be on that stage.
"As an elementary school kid, our district had a show choir with full outfits with sequins and vests, and as soon as I saw them, I knew I wanted to do that," Deering said.
Now, as science teacher at St. Peter High School, he continues to inspire the next generation of students to seek some kind of appreciation for the arts. Outside of the classroom is where Deering spends most of his time as he helps to continue to shape the arts program for the school, which has seen a massive amount of growth in the last five years.
Working alongside a growing creative team, the program has gone from not having to think twice about the possibility of selling out the state-of-the-art auditorium to expecting to pack the house, not just once, but for multiple showings.
"We went from a full audience in the old school my first year, to standing room only for 'Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat' the following year in a theater with three times as many seats," Deering said.
Finding a home in southwest Minnesota was not always the plan for Deering. When he applied for a teaching position at the St. Peter High School in the summer of 2016, he new almost nothing about the area's level of passion for so many aspects of life, including the arts.
"After my first year in Rochester, I interviewed with St. Peter and just asked if I could help with the arts, because it would be cool to help out with my background in dance," said Deering. "Little did I know, the school had just put Scott Hermanson in place to help reinvigorate the program."
And reinvigorate the program is what they did. From one musical every couple of years to go along with the competitive one-act-play in winter and a spring play, the team now produces a fall musical every year, along with the other showings.
One of the biggest factors for the success and growth of the program has been the concerted efforts taken to allow anyone to find a role within the drama program, regardless of their other interests. From meetings with the activities director around scheduling to ensure athletes can still act if they want, to making someone feel welcome in the program whether they have experience or not, Deering worked to make it as appealing to students as possible.
"Our program really tries to do our best to integrate other groups like the athletes and make it possible for them to be able to work within the schedules," he noted. "If you consider yourself an athlete, I'm almost positive you will be a good dancer, because a lot of dance is where you put your weight while you're moving."
By opening the doors to as many people as possible and allowing them to find a role within the program, he hopes that the spark of inspiration he got as a child is there for the future generations to seize.
Deering said, "Even if they aren't involved in the arts after high school, they can carry that passion for the arts and lessons they learned about working with other people and what they learned about themselves."
Another way he has fostered his love for the arts into his science teaching is in a recurring project alongside the English program. By pairing themes of choreography alongside the 11th-grade reading of "The Great Gatsby," the two departments allow the students to put together dance routines to capture and express the themes of the novel.
One major surprise for Deering came from how passionate the people of St. Peter have been in their support of the arts and the amount of heart and effort the students and parents put in to make the productions the experiences they have become.
"How I'd explain it to the people who don't know much about the area is how arts focused it is — not just artists themselves, but people that genuinely love to take in the arts."
That level of passion for these kinds of experiences has allowed Deering to continue to share his love of the stage with not just his own student performers, but the community at large, and hopefully the next generation.
"At the end of the day, my goal is to create a value for the arts that everyone will carry with them."