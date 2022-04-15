A public servant at heart, Dan Evans was faced with a key decision early in his career.
Just a few years out of college, Evans, 34 years old, was working part-time in law enforcement with the Cleveland and Le Sueur police departments when an opportunity came up to help out in the city clerk’s office in Cleveland.
With an undergraduate degree in urban and regional studies, along with a major and training in law enforcement, Evans saw the opportunity as a chance to follow his interests in city administration and was soon hired to replace the former Cleveland city clerk/treasurer when she retired in 2017.
Still in the realm of public service, Evans gradually moved away from law enforcement and followed a path in local government in Cleveland and more recently as the newly appointed city administrator in the neighboring Le Center.
“I have always had that public service mindset,” Evans said. “That is why I teetered on both the law enforcement career and the local government career but I thoroughly enjoy coming here, and there is always something different I seem to be doing everyday.
“You have a lot of similarities on the day-to-day, but you also have a lot of different questions that arise on all facets of local government and I enjoy tackling those questions, working with the residents to come up with creative solutions and working with staff to come up with solutions.”
Learning the ropes
A native of Fremont, Calif., Evans moved back to St. Peter, when he was 7 years old. He went on to graduate from St. Peter High School in 2005 and continues to reside in that community with his wife Stephanie and their two children (Lemon age three and Walter who is 1 1/2 years old).
Evans’ mom was originally from the St. Peter area and then moved to California, where she met Evans’ dad on a blind date. The couple then started their family in California before returning back home to St. Peter.
After high school graduation, Evans opted to pursue a degree in law enforcement at Alexandria Technical College. He stayed there for one year but didn’t feel it was a good fit at the time.
“I wasn’t 100 percent sold on it, so I enrolled at Minnesota State, Mankato,” Evans said. “I minored in law enforcement there but majored in urban and regional studies.”
As a college student, Evans worked at All-American Pressure Washers out of St. Peter, and he continued to work there after earning an undergraduate degree from MNSU in 2010.
He continued with his employment at All-American Pressure Washers before heading back to Minnesota State, Mankato again to turn his law enforcement minor into a major with additional classes.
Upon completion of his coursework in Mankato, Evans then went through the skills program for law enforcement at Hennepin Tech before taking his first police job with the city of Cleveland in 2014.
“Law enforcement was always in the back of my mind ever since high school,” Evans said. “Right out of high school I wasn’t 100 percent sure on it, so that is why I went to MSU but I still had that interest in law enforcement and that is why I chose that as my minor..and that is what prompted me in 2012 to go back and turn my minor into a major and start looking for law enforcement jobs.”
After a year with the Cleveland Police Department, Evans was hired on full time as a Scott County Deputy. The new job was not the right fit for Evans and he eventually returned to the Cleveland Police Department after five months and also started working part-time with the Le Sueur Police Department.
Evans was supervised in Le Sueur by Aaron Thieke, who at that time was a sergeant with the Police Department and is now the Le Sueur police chief.
“Dan is good at communicating with the public,” Thieke said. “He is very much a knowledge seeking individual and would ask very pertinent questions.
“He would ask a lot of questions about cases, even if he wasn’t working on them, to learn the process so in case he would encounter a situation like that he would be prepared for it…and that is a great skill for a police officer to have.”
Thieke added, “He was very good at challenging himself to improve and I really admire that about people who do that. It takes a lot of self-motivation to challenge yourself like that.”
Evans’ work in law enforcement also proved to be a good training ground for his future work in city administration. Evans credited people like Thieke in helping hone his skills early on.
“I learned a lot from him (Thieke),” Evans said. “You learn how to approach people and be a good people person. A lot of people just want to be heard and I learned that early on in law enforcement. Ultimately in the role of a police officer or city administrator you want to help people.”
Stepping up
No rest for the weary, Evans wore many hats during this time as he maintained his law enforcement assignments with both police departments in Cleveland and Le Sueur and also continued his part-time work with American Pressure Washers back in St. Peter. To add to the mix, Evans started helping out with tasks in the city clerk’s office in Cleveland.
“At that time, Gwyn Ploog, the city clerk in Cleveland was actually thinking about retiring, and she thought I would be a good fit for the job,” Evans said. “I thought since I have a degree in urban and regional studies and I still had that interest in local government, I said yes to the idea.”
The Cleveland city council was also in agreement and an arrangement was set up that allowed Evans to begin cross training and help Ploog out on a part-time basis.
“Once a week he would come in and sit with me, and I would show him different programs and things that I did,” Ploog said. “I found him to be a very delightful young man, he had a nice family and was interested in the area…and we just got to be friends.”
Evans also had strong praise for the help that Ploog provided him as he entered the field of city administration.
“I was very fortunate because I had about four months of crossover training, which was very fortunate. During that time frame, I learned a lot about city government, so she (Ploog) was a big mentor as far as getting me going into the field.”
Ploog commented on Evans’ talents and work habits during their time together in Cleveland.
“He’s very organized, friendly and easy to get along with. I always called him Mr. Organization because with many things that we were doing, Dan would say maybe there is another way we could do this.
“He was always trying to find a new and better to do things. I’ve been here for 30 years and in those 30 years some things were kind of done in the same way, so having someone come in and say maybe we can improve on this or that was a refreshing change in the office.”
Evans said, “When I started out, I was doing a lot of records retention and those types of tasks one day a week. Eventually, the council did an internal promotion and when Gwyn (Ploog) officially retired, they promoted me to City Clerk/Treasurer at that time (Sept. 2017).”
Which briefly put Evans’ job load at four (Cleveland P.D., Le Sueur P.D., American Pressure Washers and Cleveland city clerk’s office).
“I was doing four jobs for a hot minute there…and that was kind of a lot,” Evans joked.
His work load was lessened after he went full-time in the City Clerk’s office due a technicality that prevents someone from working full-time in one city position and part-time in another city position.
Once he moved into the Cleveland City Clerk/Treasurer position full-time, Evans opted to step down from his positions with the Cleveland Police Department and at American Pressure Washers. He continued working part-time with Le Sueur Police Department but also chose to resign from that post in March 2021.
“I just wanted to concentrate on being with my family on the weekends, I was happy with my career choice in local government and decided that would be enough,” Evans said.
Thieke noted, “I tried for a long time to recruit Dan to be a full-time officer here in Le Sueur but he was choosing a different career path in life because he knew what he wanted out of life. He enjoyed the police work and that challenge, but I think his passion was the administrative side of things.
“He knew enough of himself that he chose to change gears, change career paths a little bit and went into that administrative role which seems to have suited him really well.”
In his role as City Clerk/Treasurer in Cleveland, Evans crossed paths at time with former Le Center city administrator Chris Collins. At the time, Collins was contemplating retirement and Evans told him that he might have an interest in his position when Collins would decide to step down.
“I talked to him (Collins) at various other meetings and he indicated to me that he was thinking about retirement. At that time, I jokingly told him that if you ever think about retiring send me the job positing…so he did. They posted the job and Chris emailed it to me and said here you go.”
Evans was then named the new city administrator in Le Center and assumed those duties in February 2022.
“I was sad to see him go when he left Cleveland because he was doing an excellent job but I was happy he got a chance at this new opportunity,” Ploog said. “I see good things for him in the future.”
So far, the move has been a positive one for Evans and it furthers his passion for community service.
“I felt comfortable coming over here (Le Center) from Cleveland, knowing the we are in the same county, our building official and attorney are the same and we use the same fund accounting, payroll and utility billing program that I was comfortable with in Cleveland. So, in my mind it has been a pretty good transition.”
Thieke believes the move from law enforcement to city administration is a natural for for Evans and the skill set he brings to the workplace.
“As a city administrator you have to be able to think outside of the box…think about what potential your city has, what it doesn’t have now and what you can bring to the table to improve the quality of life in that city,” Thieke said. “Dan is the type of person who is just not satisfied with the status quo. He is looking to improve things and improve them in a very realistic way. I think Le Center is very lucky to have him as its city administrator.”
New digs
The move to Le Center has provided Evans with a chance to work in a bit larger community and with that comes a bit more responsibility along with a few more challenges. The day-to-day operations between the cities have similarities but his new position in Le Center has allowed him some ability to focus on planning and things of that nature.
“I wanted to be able to concentrate some on the overall big picture, understand what the council wants to do, what their (the council) direction is and how we can make that a reality between the city staff and groups we work with,” Evans said. “I hope I have a positive impact here and take the council’s direction on where they want to go.”
The of Le Center is a good fit for Evans, who enjoys the size of the community and the nature of the job.
“I think there is a lot to offer here,” Evans said about Le Center. “It is a larger community but at 2,500 it’s still a smaller community and you still have that close knit feel which is something that I still wanted to be part of.”
Due to the smaller size of the city, Evans’ position allows him to have a variety of responsibilities and face new challenges on a regular basis.
“As you get into bigger cities, you become departmentalized and a lot of times departments don’t know what the other departments are doing,” Evans said. “Being in a community of this size, you get a chance to work with top tier things all the way down to the day-to-day things. I like the chance to see a little bit of all of it.
“I’ve only been in local government for about four years, so I still have a lot to learn. Another key take away from this job is that I am learning everyday because there is always something new or that I didn’t know. I do envision myself staying around here for awhile.”
Getting comfortable
The city administrator position in Le Center allows Evans to take advantage of his skills and interest. His abilities with numbers has helped him generate budgeting worksheets for city council reports and he has been working to update the city’s website to get more of an online presence, to reduce paperwork and refine other processes related to the city.
He also faces the constant struggle with balancing tax and utility rates while still providing appropriate services to the community.
“It is always a challenge in balancing those things,” Evans said. “People want lower taxes and utility rates that are fair and those are hard things to have constraints on because as you look around us, everything is going up in price. Those are the challenges that we, along with other cities, are going to have to face.”
The challenges are worth it for Evans, who sees Le Center as a vibrant community with outstanding amenities including its parks system, community pool and events like the County Fair and the recent St. Patrick’s Day parade along with a robust business environment.
“I haven’t been here very long but I think that the people in Le Center have very strong roots here,” Evans said. “A lot of people from Le Center stay in Le Center because this is where they were raised, this is where they want to see their kids raised and they might have a business in town…and that is what keeps them centered here. I think there is a lot of community spirit and pride for the community.”
Another aspect of his job in Le Center that Evans appreciate is the variety it offers on a daily basis.
“You might come into your office and say that this is what I am going to work on today, but then you get a phone call and you go in a different direction for a day or two before you come back to what you were originally working on. I like that because it is not the same all of the time,” Evans said. “I am very fortunate to say that I am one of those people who gets up in the morning and enjoys going to work.”
Outside of work, Evans enjoys ice fishing as a hobby during the winter months along with spending time up at his wife’s family cabin in Balsam Lake, Wisc. during the summertime.
“I also have a nerdy side and I am into radio controlled drones and 3D printing,” Evans said.
Evans hopes to continue making an impact in the community through his public service and carries with him this advice provided to him by his mother years ago.
“I’ve been instilled with this by my mother, and I say this quite a bit, and that is that you always get more bees with honey,” Evans said. “I’ve always tried to take that simple phrase and try to be respectful towards others, be nice and courteous since it really goes further with someone who is defensive…because if you are defensive back, you lose them. That has carried through with me throughout my time in law enforcement and now in local government.”