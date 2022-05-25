After adopting a new location — and soon a new name — Nicollet County's Power Up Clubhouse aims to stand as a beacon of hope and comfort for community members struggling with mental illness.
Last month, the Power Up Clubhouse moved into its new home on 1301 Marshall Street in St. Peter. The site, which was purchased by Nicollet County last December for $800,000 in federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan, features more room for gatherings, staff offices and outdoor activities to help foster social bonding and mental health recovery.
The stigma-free space offers around 60-70 active members activity and recovery groups like exercise groups, men's and women's groups, cooking classes, crafting activities, medication education and budgeting assistance.
"It really runs the gamut from recovery based activities to recreational,” said Community Support Social Worker Kelly Miller. ”We try to do as many educational groups as we can like walking and talking and exercising.”
The Clubhouse's transition won't be fully complete until it takes on a new name: Lighthouse on Marshall. The name, which is already visible on the sign out front, reflects the institution's goal to be a light of hope for people with mental health support needs.
Outside of structure activities, members can drop-in to hang out with other members, watch television, get a cup of coffee, craft and more.
Activities are now more accessible than ever due to the large, open spaces for gatherings in and outside the facility. The building's base area is more than twice the size of the Clubhouse's previous office on 123 S. Minnesota Ave. and rests on a 1.5 acre lot.
The Minnesota Avenue building was leased by Nicollet County since 2003 after its location at the Central Community Center was destroyed by the 1998 tornado.
"The old place was kind of a dark, long building. We only had windows in the front, so this is really nice and has lots of natural light,” said Clubhouse Coordinator Melissa Plath on the new location.
Windows surrounding the building bring light into most every room. Artwork created by Clubhouse members decorate the reception area and hallway and adds to the welcoming atmosphere.
Members can get together in groups in the conference rooms, visit one of the many drop-in sites, buy a snack or practice their culinary skills in the kitchen area or play outdoor games in the expansive yard area.
“Since the pandemic we’ve gotten out of the clubhouse more to do a lot more stuff outside,” said Plath. “Walking and exercising to reduce isolation and lots of crafts and activities.”
Clubhouse membership saw a drop-off upon transitioning to a virtual service model during the COVID-19 pandemic. While Plath said staff members attempted to educate members on how to utilize virtual services, some did not have the means to access them.
Though some members have not come back, the new location and return to in-person services appears to have reinvigorated interest in the Clubhouse. This spring the Clubhouse experienced rising membership and interest from newcomers.
"We’ve had more applications and quite a few new members," said Nicollet County Health and Human Services Director Cassandra Sassenberg. "Our attendance has gone up a lot since numbers dropped a little bit and we had more availability to meet in person."
The new space is also allowing Nicollet County to expand the availability of mental health services within the clubhouse. The addition of staff from the Adult Mental Health Department and Health and Human Services allows the facility to act as a one-stop shop for mental health support.
“At our previous location it was clubhouse staff only and then our consumers. Up here we have our adult mental health team and a good chunk them from Health and Human Services as well," said Sassenberg. "There’s more accessibility for clients to case managers and maybe some comfort for people trying this out for the first time and more safety for staff in general.”
In addition, the Clubhouse has an IPS specialist (individual placement and support) work with members on vocational rehab twice a month and help them find employment.
Services offered by the Clubhouse and the majority of staffing costs are financed through grants offered by the Adult Mental Health Initiative and Community Support Grants.