The Le Sueur County Pioneer Power’s Association’s annual celebration of rural living is coming back to the Pioneer Power Showgrounds at the end of August.
The Pioneer Power Show returns Aug. 26-28 with an assortment of exhibitions.
Gates open daily at 7 a.m., and visitors will enjoy all forms of exhibitions and displays demonstrating farming and rural life activities of yesteryear, starting at 9 a.m. Hundreds of exhibitors will be at the showgrounds over the weekend, demonstrating skills, like blacksmithing, woodworking, sawmilling, threshing and plowing and more trades that were historically a staple of rural living. While there will be no vendor fair at the showgrounds, some of the demonstrators will have crafts available for purchase.
One of Pioneer Power's featured attractions this year is the exhibition of antique and vintage snowmobiles. It's been several years since Pioneer Power last hosted a snowmobile exhibition, bringing about 175 different machines. Organizer Bill Thelemann said this year's exhibition will be even bigger.
"We're expecting quite a few more than that this year," said Thelemann. "People ask what antique and vintage snowmobiles have to do with agriculture, but back when these machines were first invented, that's what they were used for. It was used for the farmers and the ranchers out of necessity to get through the snow. "
Each day will be filled with music and dance, as a variety of musical entertainers in genres ranging from country western, bluegrass, folk, old time and gospel will take the stage from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. A dance will also be held in the Pioneer Hall until 11 p.m. each night.
The 2022 lineup features the Leon Olsen Show from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, followed by Garys Ridgeland Dutchmen from 2-6 p.m. On Saturday, Bill Litnau and Open Highway kick off the entertainment from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and Kris and the Riverbend Dutchmen play from 2-6 p.m. The Marv Nissel Band opens Sunday morning, with Carver Creek taking over in the afternoon.
On Friday and Saturday night until 11 p.m., Pioneer Power is inviting guests to dance their feet off in the Pioneer Hall.
At 5:30 p.m. on Friday, an all-brand tractor ride will leave the showgrounds for an hour drive.
One of Pioneer Power’s most popular events, the tractor pull, will stretch over two days on Saturday and Sunday, starting at 1:30 p.m. each day. The pull is divided into four categories: Antique Factory Stock 1959 and older, Hobby Stock 1959 and older, Antique Open 1969 and older and 9500 Improved Stock Diesel Class Turbocharged.
Factory, hobby stock, open and King of the Hill classes are all available for antique tractors 1970 and older. Thelemann said there would be around 125 hooks each day.
After the adults rev up their tractors on Saturday, kids will pedal mini-tractors in a state sanctioned kids pedal pull at 3 p.m.
At 7 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, the Pioneer Power Show will feed guests at the traditional pancake breakfast.
Other attractions at the fairgrounds include a miniature railroad, children’s playground and schoolhouse, pioneer museum and more.
It's $10 to get in for the weekend and once you step inside the gate everything is free, except the food," said Thelemann. "You don't pay for any train rides, any demonstrations, it’s all free. It’s a heck of a deal for a family."
The 125 acreage is itself a sight to behold following a recent beautification project. Several buildings have been lathered in a fresh coat of paint and the grass has been recently trimmed.
"The grounds itself is almost like a feature; it's something to see," said Thelemann.