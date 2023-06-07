Summer Kickoff 8

Hundreds of children and families flocked to Gorman Park for a night of games, crafts, food, performances and more as St. Peter celebrated the start of the summer.

Kids attempt to maintain their balance while make their way across a rope climber. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Kids and families formed a long line for the chance to get their face painted. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
A bodypainter paints a dolphin onto a young girl's arm. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
A child plays bag toss at the Adolescent Central Wellness Advocates booth. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Well over 200 visitors came to Gorman Park for the annual Summer Kickoff. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Alumacraft populated their booth with bubbles and showcased one of their aluminum fishing boats. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Kids tour the St. Peter Fire truck. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Kids checked out the inside of an armored truck at the Summer Kickoff. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Le Center baile folklórico dancers Zamora Folklore performed for crowds in St. Peter. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Vendors prepare snow cones for families at the Summer Kickoff. The snow cones were some of several food options at the event including mini donuts. (CarsoN Hughes/southernminn.com)
The Native American Parent Advisory Committee showed kids how to craft model tipis. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Kids play soccer in Gorman Park during the kickoff. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Southpoint Financial hosted a plinko game at their Summer Kickoff booth. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
A girl excitedly hurls herself down the bounce house slide. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Families toured the inside of the St. Peter Police squad cars during the Summer Kickoff. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Books and t-shirts were available for kids at the St. Peter Police Department booth. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

