From a vendor fair to a basketball tournament and a theatrical performance n the history of the holiday, the second annual Minnesota Statewide Juneteenth Celebration in St. Peter was packed with activities for community members to enjoy over the weekend. 

Kids stand in line waiting for a fresh serving of cotton candy. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
A boy enjoys cotton candy and a slushee at the Juneteenth Celebration. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Teams of three shoot hoops in the St. Peter Community Center for the Juneteenth basketball tournament. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Stanley's Smokehouse serves up a bowl of barbecue chicken and macaroni and cheese at the Juneteenth Celebration. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Families sat down at Gorman Park and enjoyed meals and music during the Juneteenth Celebration. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Hakeem Pendleton of New Identity Barbershop in Mankato cuts a guest's hair at the Juneteenth Celebration. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Tierra Williams of Northside Hair Co. braids Zandra Waibel's hair at the Juneteenth Celebration. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
  

