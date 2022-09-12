Rock Bend 9

Thousands of people came out to Minnesota Square Park to witness the Rock Bend Folk Festival over its two days. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

It was never in doubt the Rock Bend Folk Festival would pack the park over the weekend, but this year may have been the biggest concert yet.

5-year-old Grace Regan and 7-year-old Niko Regan of Chaska pose for the  caricature artist. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Zair Unverzagt, of Champlin, Minnesota waves colored banners at the Arts Center of St. Peter station. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
The EZ Jazz Trio played the Joyce's North Grove Stage on Saturday. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Patrons browseTanzanian beadwork jewelry at the Rock Bend market. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
A customer receives a henna tattoo from Happy Henna (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Kids dance in front of the Rock Bend Folk Festival main stage. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Grammy-nominated folk musician David Bromberg headlines Rock Bend Folk Festival. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
A crowd gathered around the Minnesota Square Park Pavilion to see David Bromberg play.(Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
A couple in the crowd dances to the soulful music of David Bromberg. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Rochester R&B singer-songwriter Annie Mack performs at the Rock Bend Folk Festival. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

