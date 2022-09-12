It was never in doubt the Rock Bend Folk Festival would pack the park over the weekend, but this year may have been the biggest concert yet.
Between a Grammy-nominated headliner, an unprecedented number of food trucks, dozens of craft vendors and the recently constructed Minnesota Square Park Pavilion, the Rock Bend Folk Festival had everything it needed to draw a record-breaking crowd.
There's no official tally system since the concert is free to attend, but organizers estimated the festival may have seen as many as 10,000 to an all-time high of 15,000 people in attendance over the two days.
The 2022 festival featured Grammy-nominated, multi-instrumental singer-songwriter David Bromberg. Bromberg was a prolific instrumentalist throughout the 1970s and early 80s, contributing to records by Jerry Jeff Walker, Bob Dylan, Carly Simon, Eric Andersen of the Grateful Dead, Gordon Lightfoot, Willie Nelson, Ringo Starr and the Eagles, to name a few.
Rock Bend's primetime lineup also featured Rochester R&B singer Annie Mack, Cleveland-based singer-songwriter Erik Koskinen and the Harrison Street Band on Saturday and Barbaro and Afro-Carribean/Latin band Malamanya on Sunday.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.