The 49th annual Pioneer Power Show delighted folks from across Southern Minnesota with interactive demonstrations of gas engines, threshing equipment fresh woodcut and blacksmith-ed souvenirs and hundreds of attractions which transported visitors to the rural Minnesota of yesteryear.
The nostalgic exhibition of pioneer living captivates the hearts and minds of hundreds of visitors each year — but few have been touched as deeply as Jim Walker. The retired New Prague farmer was inspired to amass a collection of vintage gas engines from across the country to display at the Pioneer Power Show approximately 15 years ago. In 2019, the now 84-year-old constructed the Walker Gas Engine Shed to house his collection of farming history for each Pioneer Power Show to come.
"The initial interest was going to these shows. I have a problem just sitting, so I thought I would get an engine to have something to do and it blossomed to 30," said Walker.
Gas engines are like potato chips, said Walker, you can't have just one. Approximately 80% of his collection was featured at the Pioneer Power Show including antique items like a 1922 six horsepower engine powering a flour-grinding gristmill, a fanning mill which washes the grain, a rare 1930 potato sorter which automatically separated small and large tubers,
Walker's prize possession is his largest, a 1917 10 horsepower engine which would have been used to run a grain elevator. The engine was located 20 years ago hidden beneath the brush in a ditch in Virginia. The antique equipment is self-cooling, said Walker's daughter Patricia. It sucks water from an internal reservoir when the machine gets overheated and recycles the water when the engine cools down.
"It's like a modern day radiator, if you would," said Patricia.
It's not just sharing his collection that had Walker feeling giddy at this year's Pioneer Power. In two weeks, he will be marrying his fiancé Margaret Drentlaw.
"At the age of 84 it's quite an achievement, an accomplishment, to be able have this hobby and share my passion for them," said Walker.
They'll still be here after I'm gone. That was the intent," he added. "Obviously you can't take it with you, but the idea was to create a heritage for others to enjoy."
Many more exhibitors shared their passions with guests. At the Blacksmith Shop, the Bienfang family hammered out souvenir horseshoes and trinkets for customers.
Albert Tebbe, of Le Sueur, introduced guest's to the Print Shop's array of vintage printing equipment. Kids could even get their name engraved on lead slug through the use of linotype — a hot metal typesetting machine once essential to the production of newspapers, books and other printed materials.
The sawmill showcased logcutting to attendees peering through the windows of the shed to get a close-up look at the process and Shingle and Lathe Mills demonstrated and carved souvenir shingles for guests to remember their trip by.
Tractors, construction equipment, grain elevators, steam engines and more were all on display for visitors interested in learning about the history of the use of machinery in agriculture.
After phasing out the horse, but before the modern day tractor, farmers relied on steam engines like Clark Bandimere's 1912 60-horsepower Case engine for threshing. Wearing striped overalls and a cap, the East Union resident was dressed for the part as he showcased the locomotive-like vehicle. Unlike a modern tractor, one doesn't use a key to start the engine, they light a match.
"When you fire them up in the morning, it takes two hours to get the steam out," said Bandimere. "At their Jordan show, Channel 9 was there doing their morning show at 6:30 in the morning, and I was up firing this thing up at 4 in the morning with a flashlight."
The 2022 show's featured exhibition was the antique and vintage snowmobile show. Hundreds of snowmobiles from the 1950s, 60s, 70s and 80s were on display for this year only.
In between visits exhibits, like the Agriculture Heritage Museum, 1940s gas station and repair shop and the Railroad Depot, patrons could stop and catch live music at the Pioneer Hall. The lineup featured the Leon Olsen Show, Garys Ridgeland Dutchmen, Bill Litnau and Open Highway, Kris and the Riverbend Dutchmen, the Marv Nissel Band and Carver Creek.
One of Pioneer Power’s most popular events, the tractor pull, stretched over two days on Saturday and Sunday. The pull was divided into four categories: Antique Factory Stock 1959 and older, Hobby Stock 1959 and older, Antique Open 1969 and older and 9500 Improved Stock Diesel Class Turbocharged.