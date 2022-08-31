Widmer family

7-year-old twins Payton and Ashlyn Widmer and their father Tim Widmer show off their souvenir shingles from the Pioneer Power Show. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Chase Dvorak of Henderson celebrated his 5th birthday with his family at the Pioneer Power Show. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

The 49th annual Pioneer Power Show delighted folks from across Southern Minnesota with interactive demonstrations of gas engines, threshing equipment fresh woodcut and blacksmith-ed souvenirs and hundreds of attractions which transported visitors to the rural Minnesota of yesteryear.

Jim Walker poses with his fiancé Margaret Drentlaw in front of his a 1917 10-horsepower engine. The self-cooling engine was retrieved from a ditch in Virginia and would have been used to power a grain elevator. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
A man rides a tractor through the Pioneer Power Showgrounds. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Exhibitors plowed dirt with bulldozers in a Pioneer Power demonstration. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Tom Lein and John Hermel operate a vintage grain elevator while Bill Radil evens out the layers of corn in the back. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Guests enjoyed a tractor ride through the Pioneer Power Showgrounds. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Cory Bienfang hammers out a horseshoe in the Pioneer Power Blacksmith shop.(Carson Hughes/southernminn.com) 
Albert Tebbe prints 8-year-old Ezra Johnson's name into a lead slug with a linotype in the Print Shop. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
8-year-old Ezra Johnson of Edina shows off slugs with his name engraved at the Pioneer Power Print Shop. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Kids watch a log cutting demonstration at the Pioneer Power Sawmill. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Clark Bandimere poses with his 1912 60 horsepower Case steam engine at the Pioneer Power Show. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
(Left to right) Autumn Johnson (front), Danny Melchert (back), Danielle Melchert (back), Grace Melchert (back), Weston Melchert and Wyatt Melchert (front) of Morristown enjoy Undeniably Dairy milkshakes at the Pioneer Power Show. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
A demonstration of a Baker Fan at Pioneer Power. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Snowmobiles from the 1950's-80's were part of this year's featured exhibition. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
The Pioneer Power Association welcomes visitors the featured snowmobile exhibition. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Gary's Ridgeland Dutchmen plays polka music in Pioneer Hall. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Rows of hundreds of tractors were on display at the Pioneer Power Showgrounds. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

