St. Peter Memorial Day 1.jpg

St. Peter's Memorial Day program was welcome with warm weather and blue skies. Here, the color guard marches toward the pavilion at Minnesota Square Park. (Philip Weyhe/southernminn.com)

Sun shined on a classic Memorial Day at the pavilion in St. Peter's Minnesota Square Park Monday.

St. Peter Memorial Day 2.jpg

Pat O'Brien of the St. Peter American Legion honors the veterans of multiple war eras, as Jim Weber rings the memorial bell during St. Peter's ceremony.
St. Peter Memorial Day 3.jpg

Nathan Tish, Nicollet County veteran service officer, was the featured speaker at St. Peter's 2023 Memorial Day event.
St. Peter Memorial Day 4.jpg

Even Deshayes reads his winning patriotism essay during the Memorial Day ceremony in St. Peter.
St. Peter Memorial Day 5.jpg

Steve Ward serves as master of ceremony.
St. Peter Memorial Day 6.jpg

The Govenaires Drum and Bugle Corps played a selection of music. Back right, John Mayer directs.
St. Peter Memorial Day 7.jpg

Mayor Shanon Nowell spoke at St. Peter's Memorial Day ceremony.
St. Peter Memorial Day 8.jpg
St. Peter Memorial Day 9.jpg
St. Peter Memorial Day 10.jpg

The St. Peter High School band was led by Dave Haugh, left. 
St. Peter Memorial Day 11.jpg
St. Peter Memorial Day 12.jpg
St. Peter Memorial Day 13.jpg
St. Peter Memorial Day 14.jpg
St. Peter Memorial Day 16.jpg
St. Peter Memorial Day 15.jpg

