Calling all canines. Providing Animals Without Shelter (PAWS) is hosting the first ever PAWS Carnival at the new St. Peter Thompson Dog Park.
The PAWS Carnival runs from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 7 and features dog training demonstrations, vendors, entertainment and food vendors.
The festival is a change of pace from the usual PAWS walk held each year. Event coordinators hope the new celebration will draw a larger crowd.
“We’re hoping that broadens our options for people, everybody including non-pet owners and families with small children,” said St. Peter Police Community Service Officer Janet Ireland, who coordinates the PAWS events with Alena Olson from Kind Vet.
But that doesn’t mean the PAWs walk is going anywhere. Attendees can still take their furry friends on a loop around Hallett’s Pond. Registration starts at 10:30 a.m. and the walk itself begins at 11 a.m.
Man’s best friend is front and center in various demonstrations throughout the carnival. Terriers with a trick up their tail should be sure to catch the dog talent show at 12 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to the best puppy performers.
Paul Biederman, Nicollet County Sheriff’s Department deputy, will lead a presentation with his K-9 partner. Several local animal organizations will also conduct obedience training exhibitions.
The carnival is set to feature numerous local groups and organizations that promote the well-being of animals and partner with PAWS. Kind Vet Clinic, Key City Kennel Club, Mending Spirits, the Retrievers, Pet Expo, the Paw and Rising Sun Chiropractic makeup just some of the featured groups. The list is far from exhaustive and PAWS is still coordinating informational booths and vendors..
We’re hoping to help promote other organizations too,” said Ireland. “We do work together with a lot of agencies for the betterment of animals.”
PAWS funds are used to provide care and shelter to stray and surrendered animals in the St. Peter, Kasota, and Nicollet County area until adopted.
Visitors may also enjoy meals from food vendors in the park and activities like face painting, a silent auction and a photo booth.