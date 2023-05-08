Around 200 people and pets flocked to the Thompson Dog Park for St. Peter's favorite four-legged festival.
Saturday, March 6 marked the second annual PAWS Carnival, a day which brings together pet-friendly activities, services, vendors and demonstrations for one big hound hullabaloo.
Providing Animals With Shelter (PAWS) and the St. Peter Police Department founded the carnival in 2022 with the goal of creating an event that would connect people with local animal services and cater to both dog owners and people without pets.
"For me doing animal control for the city, I really appreciate being able to bring so many different groups together," said organizer Janet Ireland. "In my job, when I assist people or people call me with problems or questions there are times where there’s something I can’t help with, but I reach out to a lot of these organizations and agencies and they help me as well. It’s great to bring them to the forefront for people as well to expand people’s knowledge of assistance out there.”
Local businesses and animal services set up booths, games and activities at the carnival including the River Valley Dog Park Association, the Wild Cat Sanctuary, Pet Expo, Rising Sun Chiropractic, Hills Science Diet, Mending Spirits Animal Rescue, McDonald's and Southpoint Financial Credit Union.
"I’m very passionate about animals so it's always fun to do things so I can support this animal community,” said Cara Schultz, who was giving away free samples of Hills Science Diet dog treats.
As always, the PAWS Carnival kicked off with pet owners and their pooches getting together for the PAWS walk around Hallett's Pond. The annual walk served as the progenitor for today's canine celebration.
Owners could then hit up the booths, the Inspire Services food truck or let their dogs out for a run in the park.
“It’s always a lot of fun. We’re mostly out to get them out and running," said dog owner Samantha Johnson, who regularly comes from out of town to bring her dog Reese to the park.
“And to get us out on a rainy day,” added Robin Johnson, accompanied by her dog Winston. “We like to support the River Valley Dog Association.”
Several guest speakers were invited to discuss pet-related topics. Returning to the PAWS Carnival for a second year in a row, Nicollet County Deputy Paul Biederman introduced the crowd to his K-9 partner Dillon. Biederman answered audience questions on his German Shepherd partner, which is trained to sniff out drugs, find missing people and defend against threats to law enforcement.
New this year was Dr. Seth Nelson of Rising Sun Chiropractic and his dog Lulu. As a chiropractor, Nelson doesn't just serve people, but animals as well. Nelson showcased his practice by adjusting Lulu's neck and back joints in front of the crowd with a firm grip. He noted that animals can suffer many of the same painful conditions people do, such as arthritis, sprains and disc injuries and may benefit from chiropractic sessions.
Toward the end of the carnival, Ireland and Gustavus Pound Pals student volunteers Rebecca Eslinger and Sylvie Chaput introduced one final special guest, Lucky — the latest PAWS resident in need of adoption.
As volunteers, Eslinger and Chaput regularly visit cats and dogs at PAWS to get them socialized to people.
"Adoption is always a really good thing to do because there’s so many animals in need," said Eslinger. "We always get distracted by their cuteness and don’t always think about the fact that they have feelings too."