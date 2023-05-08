Around 200 people and pets flocked to the Thompson Dog Park for St. Peter's favorite four-legged festival.

PAWS Carnival 1

A trio of Golden Retrievers chase after one another at Thompson Dog Park during the PAWS Carnival. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
PAWS Carnival 7

A black lab wears a wide smile and a long tongue at the PAWS Carnival. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
PAWS Carnival 3

Gustavus Pound Pals Sylvie Caput (left) and Rebecca Eslinger (right) pose with Lucky, a PAWS resident who has recently been put up for adoption. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
PAWS Carnival 6

PAWS Carnival visitors run alongside a golden retriever on the opposite side of the dog park fence. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
PAWS Carnival 4

Dr. Seth Nelson of Rising Sun Chriopractic demonstrates his pet chiropractic practice with his dog Lulu. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
PAWS Carnival 2

A Pet Expo staff member admires a guest's bulldog at the PAWS Carnival. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments