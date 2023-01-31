Charlene Washa could be heard from across the room as she struck the speed bag.
“One, two, three, four,” she counted off with each successive hit. With boxing wraps strapped on her hands, Washa rapidly pounced at the bag swinging above her head. In a few seconds, she called out 10… 20…30…40.
For six years, the Le Center resident has been living with Parkinson’s disease, but after participating in the Rock Steady Boxing program at River’s Edge for almost a year, the 65-year-old felt stronger than she had in a long time.
“I feel stronger, better endurance, I’m not completely exhausted at the end of the session. I punch harder and I feel like I’m in better shape,” said Washa.
Washa is one of around 15 clients that have taken up the Rock Steady Boxing Program since it launched at River’s Edge on Feb. 1 of last year and is now one of the program’s most avid supporters.
“I leave brochures almost everywhere I go,” laughed Washa, wearing a t-shirt with the Rock Steady Boxing logo on the front.
River’s Edge is one of over a dozen affiliates in Minnesota that have implemented the Parkinson’s-focused boxing program since its foundation in 2006 by Parkinson’s patient and former Indiana prosecutor Scott C. Newman.
Rigorous exercise is one of the few treatments available which can help people with Parkinson’s maintain strength and mobility while slowing the progression of the disease. And when it comes to promoting power, endurance and hand-eye coordination, there are few sports as intensive as boxing according to an ESPN panel.
The program isn’t a replacement for physical therapy, noted River’s Edge Physiologist Nicole Boelter, but Rock Steady Boxing offers patients a less clinical avenue for working their muscles.
“It’s not a chore of exercise where you get told you have to do this or have to do that or take medicine,” said Boelter. “It’s fun because the boxing is different. You can come in and do physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy for all of these little things, but this is an exercise that you don’t do anywhere else and I think it takes it to that other level.”
The non-contact boxing course is designed with participants at any and all fitness levels in mind. The 75-90 minute class is divided into several different activities focusing on various skills like strength, balance, fine motor skills, endurance and power and change day-to-day.
On Thursday, the group of seven rotated between boxing-focused activities such as hitting the speed bag and performing boxing techniques on a punching bag and stations focused on building motor skills such as lifting hand weights, walking across a balance board and setting up trains of dominoes as fast as possible.
Over the past year, the coaches have added new equipment and exercises to the program. One of the newest members of the course is a training dummy, affectionately called B.O.B. (body opponent bag), dressed in a ski cap and necklace. During the session, participants practiced actual boxing techniques against the dummy by delivering jabs to the face, ducking and weaving side-to-side before throwing punches into B.O.B.’s torso.
“It’s never the same. There’s variety,” said Washa. “It’s never boring and there’s a lot of camaraderie among the group and that’s a very important part too is that social aspect so we don’t feel sorry for ourselves.”
In Rock Steady Boxing, the social connections formed can be just as important as the physical exercise. Before each session, coaches sit down with the group in a circle to engage in warm-up exercises and share parts of their day with one another. Participants often discuss tips and resources they’ve found helpful in navigating the challenges which come with Parkinson’s.
After participating in Rock Steady Boxing for nearly a year, John Hill said the program has not only helped him manage his Parkinson’s, it inspired him to improve his fitness outside the class. The New Prague resident has already lost 60 pounds and has set a goal to lose another 40 pounds this fall.
“I feel significantly better. My balance is better, my dexterity is better and it's not something I would ever do on my own,” said Hill. “If I didn’t have the group, this wouldn't have happened.”