A man accused of selling large quantities of cocaine and fentanyl with a suspected female accomplice were arrested after they were found carrying over 90 grams of narcotics in St. Peter, according to court documents.
Stanley Joseph Broussard, 31, of Mankato, was charged two felony counts of first degree sale of more than 17 grams of cocaine, felony first degree possession of over 50 grams of cocaine, four felony second degree drug counts for the sale of over 10 grams of narcotics, and two felony second degree drug charges for possession of over 25 grams of cocaine.
After the initial charges were brought on Oct. 27, Broussard was further charged with a felony third degree sale of cocaine, felony fourth degree drug possession and felony fifth degree drug possession on Nov. 23.
Isis Mariyah Leonard, 23, was charged with two felony first degree counts for aiding and abetting the sale of over 17 grams of cocaine and possession of over 50 grams of cocaine and three felony second degree aiding and abetting drug charges on Nov. 28.
According to the charges, Broussard was linked to the sale of fentanyl in the area by the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force. In October, 2022, an individual was resuscitated and hospitalized after suffering an overdose from a substance they believed to be cocaine. But preliminary field tests showed the substance contained fentanyl. After an investigation, the MRVDTF believed Broussard to be the source of the drug.
Agents suspected Broussard and Leonard of trafficking drugs to the Twin Cities after vehicle surveillance on Oct. 25 showed the defendants departing from Mankato and stopping at an address in Minneapolis for a few minutes before making an immediate return trip.
St. Peter Police initiated a traffic stop in St. Peter at the request of the MRVDTF and identified Leonard as the driver and owner of the vehicle and Broussard as the passenger.
Broussard was arrested and searched when a baggie of cocaine reportedly fell out of his pant leg. There was also $1,300 in cash on his person. In the back of the squad car, Broussard was observed reaching into his pants and four baggies of purported cocaine were later found in the backseat.
A police search of the vehicle found 22 individual packets of purported cocaine as well as 31.2 gram baggie. In total, the suspected cocaine weighed-in at 54.1 grams.
Police further discovered a bag of M-Box 30 tablets believed to be fentanyl disguised as counterfeit oxycodone pills. There were a total 325 dosage units weighing 39 grams.
An additional 23.5 grams of purported marijuana was found as well.
In a Mirandized interview, Broussard reportedly admitted the drugs in the back of the squad car were his ad that they contained cocaine and fentanyl. He claimed he was holding onto the fentanyl pills for others and the cocaine was for his personal use only, but admitted to selling 0.25 ounces of cocaine a week.
Leonard was arrested on Nov. 23 after agents received a SnapChat communication in which Broussard told Leonard “Goin to the new crib to get this zip wya (where you at).” ‘Zip’ was understood by agents to be slang for a unit of measurement for drugs.
Leonard reportedly told investigators she knew Broussard sold marijuana but denied any knowledge of other drugs.
A review of Broussard’s social media led agents to a North Mankato residence where he was believed to regularly stay. A search of the residence found 1.3 grams of field-tested cocaine, over $2,000 in cash near controlled substances, a digital scale and four cell phones.
Broussard was previously convicted of first degree possession in Blue Earth County in 2011.