Business is brewing in downtown St. Peter. On Monday, April 24, residents may start to hear some rumblings in the Nicollet Plaza, as interior demolitions make way for a new brewery coming this fall.

Paddlefish Brewery founders Luke Dragseth (left) and Eric Johnson (right) are kickstarting their own business during their senior year at Gustavus Adolphus College. The entrepreneurs hope to open the brewery in St. Peter this fall. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Under the proposed design for Paddlefish Brewery, the large windows facing Highway 169 (Minnesota Avenue) in downtown St. Peter will open up to the taproom. Demolition/construction has already begun in the space. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

