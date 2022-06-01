The bell run proudly again at the Ottawa Stone Church on May 28.
The small building originally constructed in 1859 and still standing in Ottawa Township, located in Le Sueur County, just north of St. Peter and south of Le Sueur, recently got a makeover. Le Sueur County Historical Society and church caretakers worked to get the bell tower and roof repaired/replaced.
The bell tower was actually lowered into place in October 2020, but amid a pandemic, a public celebration was delayed. That finally occurred on the 28th.
Several dozen people packed into the small church for a morning service on a hot, sunny day. The light shone through the windows, and absent a ladybug invasion, the historic venue offered a welcoming environment for interested churchgoers and/or historians.
The bell tower dedication service featured Rev. Hilda A. Parks, of United Methodist Commission on Archives and History, along with Rev. Dean Wolf, pastor at Elysian United Methodist Church. Art Straub played the organ.
In his address, Wolf kept to the theme. He spoke about the circuit riders, who, in the earliest years of the United States, were clergy assigned to travel around specific geographic territories to minister to settlers and organize congregations.
"I'm sure when the circuit riders came to Ottawa, they never had a building quite so beautiful as the one they found here among all of the 20, 30 places they might've posted," he said. "… When he pulled in Ottawa — this beautiful stone building, this beautiful roof, this beautiful steeple — he must've felt like he was in paradise."
He added, "Notice the walls; notice the windows. For 1859, this is a remarkable structure out here on the prairie."
Those in attendance helped celebrate the occasion through the singing of hymns, including "Truehearted, Wholehearted, Faithful and Loyal," "Faith of our Father," and "Church in the Wildwood."