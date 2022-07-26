Not even storm clouds could stop the seven days of song sweeping through St. Peter.
As the week of musical performances, competitions, classes and jam sessions came to a close on Sunday evening, organizer Eli Hoehn proudly declared the inaugural Minnesota Original Music Festival a success.
"Our 60 Hour Band Challenge was really fun and all the events worked out really well," said Hoehn. "The biggest concern we had was the weather on Saturday, but we just turned the music around inside the pavilion and then the sun came out and we turned back toward the park and everything was great."
From Monday, July 18 to Sunday, July 24, the inaugural Minnesota Original Music Festival drew musicians and music-lovers alike to a diverse array of activities in service of the festival’s goal to connect musical artists and help them navigate the music industry.
Music workshops
On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, St. Peter High School was transformed into a music academy. Professional Minnesota musicians taught lessons on subjects like electronic music, improvisation, grant writing, booking gigs, recording, networking and more.
Guitarist Colin Scharf of Good Night Gold Dust led a class on the history and use of effects pedals in transforming the sound of a guitar. With an electric guitar strapped over his shoulders, a set of effects pedals at his feet and another set of pedals level to his arms, Scharf demonstrated the vast range of sounds the sound technology can produce.
With various pedals, Scharf showcased the heavily distorted guitar riffs of "Smells Like Teen Spirit," by Nirvana; the fuzz in "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" by the Rolling Stones, the wavering tremolo backing "Crimson and Clover" by Tommy James and the Shondells and the reverb-drenched surf rock sound of "Misirlou" by Dick Dale.
It wasn't until he bought his first effects pedal, a delay pedal, that Scharf said he realized a guitar was more than just an instrument to be played, but an instrument that can set the mood of a song.
"The delay pedal was the thing that inspired my search for sound," said Scharf. "It set off a desire to not just strum a guitar, but use a guitar to create an environment."
Good Night Hold Rush singer-songwriter Laura Schultz introduced workshop attendees to the world of songwriting. Schultz provided an overview of common song structures and discussed her own process. For herself, Schultz finds it best to ignore the perfectionist inside her and focus on getting the song done.
Pupils were encouraged to reflect on the songs they love and why they like them before writing a song together as a class.
Jams and challenges
Minnesota musicians both professional and amateur were encouraged to break out their guitars, saxophones and electronic equipment for Wednesday's Jam night.
The event included four simultaneous jam sessions with professional musicians including a Bluegrass and Old Time Music Jam by Eric Ouren at Ouren Instruments, a Folk Rock/Blues Jam at Minnesota Square Park led by Josh Reinitz and Ben Scruggs, the Jazz Jam at Patrick's on Third hosted by the Evan Bierer Jazz Trio and Willis Stout's Electronic Music Jam at the Community Center.
"People were really having a good time. It was really fun to watch," said Hoehn. "There was a number of people that had never played with other musicians, they had only played songs in their house. Suddenly they’re on stage with four or five other seasoned musicians and they were having the time of their life. It was worth the whole thing just to have that happen.”
But perhaps no other event is primed to build relationships between Minnesota artists like the 60-Hour Band Challenge. A total of 18 contestants were randomly sorted into six bands of three on Tuesday night and had just 60 hours to create and perform a set consisting of one cover of song, an altered cover song and their own original song.
Hosts Ocho O’Connell and “Punk Rock” Tom added some additional stipulations to the challenge. For example, each band was assigned a random prop and each original song was required to include "fire hydrant" in the lyrics.
After hearing the improvised bands perform at the Red Men Club on Friday night, the panel of judges decided to award the first place trophy to Grammy-winning alternative rock band They Might Be Giants. But since the band was not in attendance for the tournament, vocalist Cara Gorman, guitarist Caden Radermacher and drummer Topher Fleming of Thigh Rockets in Flight were declared the winners.
Thigh Rockets in Flight took their name from their prop, the "thighbourine," a thighmaster strapped to a tambourine.
The band showed the the judges what they got with their original song "Kickin; it with the Cromulons." Tying in with the space alien theme of the band challenge the jazzy, funk and hip-hop number took its name from the giant, floating heads in the television show "Rick and Morty," that held a galactic music competition and disintegrated the losers' planets.
Thigh Rockets in Flight completed their set with a cover of "Walking on Sunshine," by Katrina and the Waves and a down tempo rendition of "You Really Got Me," by Van Halen, changing the original song's meaning from an expression infatuation to Stockholm Syndrome.
"We wrote our original song in one and a half hours," said Fleming. "That was the most impressive part. [Gorman] already came with the lyrics."
"I came with a concept and then the lyrics and it was the first song I had written in 13 years," Gorman added. "Not to age myself, but I hadn't written music since my 20's."
Gorman had never sung in a band before either; her background was in musical theater. But the band challenge was a new experience for everyone involved since none of the band members new each other before being randomly paired up.
"I think we all came at it to have as much fun as we could as rule number one and that seemed to work," said Gorman. "Everybody was so balanced and I feel like we all worked together creatively as a team."
"Everything said in the writing session was followed by a 'Yeah, definitely. Let's do that,'" said Fleming. "We were so excited about what we were turning the set into, it was neat."
Main stage
As the winners of the 60 Hour Band Challenge, Thigh Rockets in Flight won the opportunity to perform at the top of the main stage concert schedule in Minnesota Square Park.
The two-day concert opened up to heavy rainfall on Saturday morning, but the show pressed on underneath the park pavilion. During the storm, the morning lineup of vintage blues and jazz duo The Good Time Gals, Rochester hip-hop artist Jae Havoc, progressive rock group The Galactic Cowboy Orchestra faced the interior of the pavilion and had tarps set up to protect the bands and their equipment from the elements.
The weather finally started to clear up as Hoehn’s own Captain Gravitone and the String Theory Orchestra took the stage and the band turned around to face the crowd on the park lawn.
The Saturday concert series stretched into the evening with folk rock singer-songwriter Lucy Michelle, world music group The Shape of Walter. the Larry McDonough Quartet and folk rock group Bee Balm Fields.
Blues guitarist PK Mayo kicks off the much clearer Sunday concert series at noon. He was followed by Faribault folk singer Mary Clare Stoh, bluegrass band Blue Hazard, the EZ Jazz Trio, the St. Peter Govenaires with original music by Sarah Houle, Mankato folk rock songwriter Kaleb Braun Schulz and the Nightingales, trombone jazz band the D’Sievers and pop rock trio Machiko Psychedelic rock group portal iii, consisting of Liz Draper, Charlie Parr and Chris Gray, concluded the concert with their blend of ambient sonic landscapes.
Hoehn said he received nothing but positive feedback from city and business leaders and community groups like the St. Peter Ambassadors and Govenaires. The St. Peter musician and organizer said he plans to continue the tradition, and anticipated word of mouth will help the event grow next year.
“A lot of people didn't know it was a full week event," said Hoehn. "Now they're aware of the premise and I feel next year it will explode with positive energy.”