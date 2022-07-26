Minnesota Original Music Festival Main Stage 13.JPG

The Minnesota Square Park pavilion lit up for the late shows at the first Minnesota Original Music Festival in St. Peter. (Philip Weyhe/southernminn.com)

Not even storm clouds could stop the seven days of song sweeping through St. Peter.

music festival workshop

Guitarist Colin Scharf showcases effects pedals in workshop. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Music festival workshop 2

Colin Scharf introduced students to a wide variety of effects pedals, including fuzz, reverb, chorus and tremolo pedals. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Music festival workshop 3

Laura Schultz leads a songwriting class for the Minnesota Original Music Festival. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Liz Draper

Liz Draper peforms at Minnesota Square Park for the Arts Center of St. Peter's Hot Jazz for Decent People series. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Original Music festival jazz ham

Musicians play for the Patrick's on Third dinner crowd during their jazz jam. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
bluegrass jam

Timothy Thomas, Nate Beeran, Eric Ouren, Jeff Ford, Leon Evans, Glenn Anderson, Paul Horrisberger, Harvey Kane and Kelly Coyle rock out together in a bluegrass jam in Ouren Instruments. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Folk Rock Blues Jam

Musicians jumped on the Minnesota Square Park to collaborate in the Folk Rock and Blues Jam. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Ocho O'connell Punk Rock Tom

Ocho O'Connell and "Punk Rock" Tom hosted a space alien-themed 60 hour band challenge. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Squeaky Dogs

The Squeaky Dogs perform their original song, "Fire Hydrant, My Friend" in the 60 Hour Band Challenge at the Red Men Club. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

