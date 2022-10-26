Ecumen Christmas Tree

Mary Hesse stands next to her origami Christmas tree at Ecumen Prairie Hill assisted living. Hesse adorned the tree with 63 unique origami Christmas trees, hide and seek ornaments, and decorations symbolizing the 12 Days of Christmas. Hesse handfolded all of the origami ornaments herself. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Since discovering her love for the paper craft of origami, Mary Hesse wanted to bring residents at Ecumen into the fold.

Origami tree 2

Around the base of the tree is a mini tree with 11 paper planes, serving as a tribute to Goose from “Top Gun,” seven origami dwarves, and Santa’s convertible pulled by nine origami reindeer. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Origami Tree 3

Mary Hesse’s origami Christmas tree display had each of its pieces distributed to the Ecumen Prairie Hill residents. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

