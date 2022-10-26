Since discovering her love for the paper craft of origami, Mary Hesse wanted to bring residents at Ecumen into the fold.
As the mother of Ecumen Prairie Hill and Sand Prairie’s Executive Director Krista Hesse, the paper pro found the St. Peter assisted living facilities to be the perfect places to share her handiwork.
Wanting to bring some smiles and holiday cheer to the residents, Hesse donated 250 gift bags to each individual living at Ecumen Prairie Hill and Ecumen Sand Prairie.
“I like to target assisted living and nursing homes just for something fun, because I really enjoy it,” said Hesse. “A lot of people I handed them out to, I see [the origami] in their rooms. So I really enjoyed it.”
For such an undertaking, Hesse needed some outside help. So she turned to her origami Facebook groups and the members were more than eager to contribute. Her initial goal was to provide 170 gift bags with origami sculptures, but with the help of origami artists as far away as England donating their pieces to the cause, Hesse had 250 sculptures to give away.
Hesse’s passion for paperfolding was sparked just two years ago during the beginnings of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Springfield resident couldn’t meet any of five sisters in-person and she wanted to do something fun for them. So she folded each of her siblings’ favorite animals out of paper in their favorite colors and gifted the sculptures to her sister.
Her love affair with origami continued to grow and one of her displays installed at the Springfield Public Library caught the attention of the Springfield Historical Society. The organization asked her to decorate an origami Christmas tree for their fundraiser.
That origami Christmas tree now stands at Ecumen Prairie Hill. The pine tree is covered stump to tip in 63 origami Christmas trees and other holiday-themed paper decorations. All of the pieces were folded by Hesse, but credit for the designs belong to other artists.
“I initially had 52 trees for each week of the year, but I actually have around 63,” said Hesse. “Then I decided to make it a seek and find tree because I wanted to get the kids more involved and I wanted people to actually look at what’s on it. “
Guests that look closely at the hide and seek tree can find dozens of unique origami decorations in the pine needles including a Star Wars spaceship, Santa Claus enjoying a reindeer-drawn convertible instead of a sled, a Grinch face tree and a parakeet.
But that’s not all. Hesse has also decorated the tree with crafts representing the 12 days of Christmas including 12 funny reindeer, 11 painted airplanes, 10 paper flowers, nine of Santa’s reindeer, eight butterflies, seven little dwarfs, six Christmas presents, five Olympic rings, four calling birds, three candy canes, two angry birds and one Partridge Family.
Enhanced care unit residents and Hesse’s 7-year old grandson helped her out with the decorations. After completing the exhibition, Hesse donated all of the origami pieces to residents during a random drawing at Happy Hour.