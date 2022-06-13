6.16 Blues Fest 1.jpg

The St. Peter Ambassadors will not be singing the blues this week.

The group's annual summer event, Blues Fest, broke an attendance record in its 14th edition. Festivalgoers packed a large portion of Minnesota Square Park in St. Peter Saturday, with folks filtering in and out, as always for the all day and evening musical event.

"The Ambassadors were extremely happy to see record attendance at this year's Blues Fest," said group representative Cory Abels. "This event just keeps getting bigger and bigger each year."

While exact attendance is not recorded, since the event is free, and therefore tickets are not collected, organizers said the tens were backed up an extra 50 feet this year to make room for the audience. And at the festival's busiest point, a volunteer did their best head count and came to a number between 2,500 and 3,000 people. The total attendance would be much higher with many coming and leaving earlier.

Abels was proud to personally speak with people from 12 different states, including one from Texas. 

"He had planned on coming to Minnesota either way but wanted to make sure it was during Blues Fest, so he could attend," Abels said.

He added, "All of our performers went on and one about how good of an event this was and thanked us for having it."

This year's Blues Fest featured performances from Adrian Barnett and The Questers, The Swamp Poppas, Jon McDonald, and headliner the Lamont Cranston Band. As always, the event was free, while drink and food vendors were on site.

