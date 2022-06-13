...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 103 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
The St. Peter Ambassadors will not be singing the blues this week.
The group's annual summer event, Blues Fest, broke an attendance record in its 14th edition. Festivalgoers packed a large portion of Minnesota Square Park in St. Peter Saturday, with folks filtering in and out, as always for the all day and evening musical event.
"The Ambassadors were extremely happy to see record attendance at this year's Blues Fest," said group representative Cory Abels. "This event just keeps getting bigger and bigger each year."
While exact attendance is not recorded, since the event is free, and therefore tickets are not collected, organizers said the tens were backed up an extra 50 feet this year to make room for the audience. And at the festival's busiest point, a volunteer did their best head count and came to a number between 2,500 and 3,000 people. The total attendance would be much higher with many coming and leaving earlier.
Abels was proud to personally speak with people from 12 different states, including one from Texas.
"He had planned on coming to Minnesota either way but wanted to make sure it was during Blues Fest, so he could attend," Abels said.
He added, "All of our performers went on and one about how good of an event this was and thanked us for having it."
This year's Blues Fest featured performances from Adrian Barnett and The Questers, The Swamp Poppas, Jon McDonald, and headliner the Lamont Cranston Band. As always, the event was free, while drink and food vendors were on site.