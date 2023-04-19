By the end of the year, the building currently serving as the St. Peter fire station could become home to a brand new business.
At its April 10 meeting, the St. Peter City Council agreed to solicit offers to purchase the fire hall on 227 W. Mulberry St., as the city continues construction on the new fire station at the corner of Broadway Avenue and Sunrise Drive.
In budgeting the construction of the new fire hall, the city of St. Peter estimated selling the old fire station building could generate $300,000. However, there is no price tag attached to the facility and selecting a buyer isn’t as simple as choosing the highest bidder.
City Administrator Todd Prafke said there were three primary considerations for the City Council when selecting a buyer.
The first is the purchaser’s ability to make a positive impact on the St. Peter downtown area and wider community. In an effort to find a business that fits within the needs of the downtown area, the city of St. Peter is asking buyers about the type of business that will be housed in the old fire station and why they think it would be beneficial to the community.
“You certainly want something that fits within the context of the downtown, not just from an aesthetic standpoint, with historic buildings and the proximity, but also a utilization downtown that feels good and you can be proud of as part of a new entity’s investment in the downtown,” said Prafke.
Another element is how the business will fit within the aesthetic of the historic downtown district. While the exterior of the building may be changed to alter features, like the wide apparatus bay doors for fire trucks, all modifications to the facility are subject to local historic preservation regulations, particularly the south side of the building on W. Mulberry Street.
Those interested in the real estate are required to submit their vision of the fire hall, including conceptual images of the potential changes made to the exterior of the building and signage. That design must also be approved by the St. Peter Historic Preservation Commission.
Of course, the bidding price and the buyer’s potential contributions to the local tax base are major considerations at play, as well. The City Council may not only weigh the bidder's direct offer, but also how many full- and part-time staff they expect to employ.
"It isn't just someone who has the most money. It could be someone who has the best idea to positively impact the community, and I don't know that we know for sure what that [idea] is," said Prafke. "It creates an opportunity for lots of people to participate with what they think that is. That gives the greatest chance for the community to find success out of the sale of this building."
Before the deadline for proposals on May 24, the city is hosting tours of the old fire hall for interested parties on May 7 and/or May 9.
After the proposals are submitted, they’ll be subject to a review by the City Council to narrow down the options. By late June or early July, Prafke estimated the council would be ready to approve a buyer in a public meeting.
The deal wouldn’t be closed until the St. Peter Fire Department has moved out of the facility and into the new building. The city aims to move the Fire Department into the Sunrise station later this year and close the sale of the old facility Dec. 13.
Parks Master Plan
Also at the April 10 meeting, the City Council approved a low $49,200 bid from ISG to develop a Parks Master Plan, which would guide development on local parks for the next 15 years.
Development on the plan is expected to start this summer and reach a mid-January completion date. ISG has been commissioned to coordinate with the city and the wider community in developing a plan that would replace the master plan created in-house by city staff in 2016.
"We received outstanding feedback from not only the Gorman Park project, but the Hallett's Pond Park project, and we're hoping to do this on a broader basis for all of our parks," said Public Works Director Pete Moulton.
The city's payment to ISG will be covered entirely by federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars.