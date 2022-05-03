A North Mankato man is accused of threatening a victim with a kitchen knife during a domestic dispute.
Daniel Lee Baker, 54, is charged with felony second degree assault with a dangerous weapon, felony threats of violence and misdemeanor domestic assault. The case is scheduled for a jury trial on Aug. 10, 2022 before Judge Todd William Westphal.
According the criminal complaint, North Mankato Police investigated reports of a domestic disturbance on March 9, 2022 and met with an individual alleging Baker threatened them with a knife and a gun. Baker later entered the room and disagreed with the testimony of a witness.
According to the victim statement cited in the complaint, they were in the kitchen arguing around midnight on March 8 when Baker approached with a knife pointed at them. He allegedly held the 12 inch ceramic blade up to their cheek and told them not to talk while he was holding a knife.
Fighting through their fear, the victim stated they told Baker, "Go ahead, try it, I'll put you in jail." Baker allegedly responded,
"I got a pistol, so I could take care of you all."
Baker reportedly interrupted the statement and accused them of lying. He later confirmed to police owning a Glock 19 pistol kept loaded under his sheets in the bedroom.
Police said they received a statement from Baker confirming he had a knife in his hand during the argument, but the defendant denied using it as a threat. He reportedly stated he was cutting food in the kitchen and turned around the individual when they yelled at him. He said the blade was pointed toward the ground the whole time.
A reported eyewitness told police they saw Baker point the knife and wave it directly at the victim. They also heard Baker say he had a pistol and could end them all.