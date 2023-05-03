City Councilor Keri Johnson (left) Detective William Gerhart (back) and St. Peter Police Chief Matt Grochow (right) hand out stickers to North Elementary students walking to school. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
North Elementary students strapped on their helmets, slipped on their sneakers and rolled into school in style for National Bike and Walk to School Day.
In celebration of the nationwide event, highlighting the benefits of regular walking and biking to school, St. Peter Public Schools encouraged students to skip the school bus and come to school on foot or on wheels for the annual Walk, Bike and Ride to School event.
"It's a program that we love and we can get that information back out to them for summer safety too, just by encouraging them to wear their helmets and to be safe on the road," said St. Peter Police Chief Matt Grochow. "It's just a great opportunity to meet with the kids and interact with them."
St. Peter police officers and crossing guards turned out for the event on Wednesday, May 3, helping the rush of foot and bike-traveling youngsters make it to school safely.
Outside North Elementary, Chief Grochow, Detective Bill Gerhart, Mayor Shanon Nowell and City Councilor Keri Johnson handed out commemorative stickers reading "I biked; I walked" to over 100 participating students. Papa Murphy's management also stopped by to give safety award certificates for free pizza to students who wore their bike helmets.
"We're really lucky to live in a community like St. Peter and so many kids are able to walk and bike to school regularly," said Nowell.
Kato BMX took the biking celebration to a whole new level. Riders were invited to come and perform wheelies, stoppies and other bike tricks for the crowd of kids.
Each of the student cyclists could head into class rest-assured that Mark Plotz, owner of the The Smallest Cog would be there to take care of their wheels. The local bike mechanic spent the morning pumping air into the back tires of around 50 student bikes and providing tune-ups to ensure the kids wheels would keep on spinning.
"It's so fun seeing all these kids. Kids love to bike, they love it," said Plotz. "It was always my favorite thing to start the day. The best part of the day was bike-riding to school."
Walk, Bike and Ride to School proved popular with the students. North Elementary was running out of rack space as even more kids participated in the event compared to the previous year. One fourth grade boy told Plotz that he planned to bike to school daily, now that the weather was warm.