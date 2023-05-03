North Elementary students strapped on their helmets, slipped on their sneakers and rolled into school in style for National Bike and Walk to School Day.

Bike 1

Kato BMX performed bike tricks for students outside North Elementary in celebration of National Bike and Walk to School Day. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
bike 4

City Councilor Keri Johnson (left) Detective William Gerhart (back) and St. Peter Police Chief Matt Grochow (right) hand out stickers to North Elementary students walking to school. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Bike 2

North Elementary students ride their bikes to school for the annual Walk, Bike and Ride to School event. (Carson Hugehs/southernminn.com)
Bike 3

Kids converse with a Kato DMX performer and Mark Plotz, owner of the Smallest Cog. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Bike 5

Mark Plotz, owner of The Smallest Cog, pumps air into the back tires of student bikes. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Recommended for you

Load comments