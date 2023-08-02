Neighbors run through the shower of water unleashed by the St. Peter Fire Truck with Police Chief Matt Grochow. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
The St. Peter Police Department hands out sunglasses and other trinkets to kids on North Fifth Street during Night to Unite. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Police Chief Matt Grochow points out the hose on the fire truck before it showers the lawn. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
The Night to Unite was a time for community members and emergency responders like the St. Peter Fire Department to stop and chat. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Kids ran back and forth through the Fire Department’s fire hose sprinkler. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Even the adults got in on the fun. (Carson Hughes.southernminn.com)
Police Chief Matt Grochow and St. Peter community members got sopping wet under the fire hose. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Kids enjoy free dilly bars provided by the Police Department at Night to Unite. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
A St. Peter Police Officer gets soaked by the fire hose. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Police CHief Matt Grochow gives a young girl a high five. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Police Chief Matt Grochow handed out coupons to kids wearing their bike helmets. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
When squad cars, a fire truck or an ambulance pull up into one’s neighborhood, it’s typically a sign of an emergency. But on the Night to Unite, it’s a sign of a party.
