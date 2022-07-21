Three candidates are competing in the Aug. 9 primary race for Nicollet County sheriff.
Sheriff David Lange is running for re-election while facing challenges from Nicollet County Sheriff Deputy Marc Chadderdon and Mankato Police Officer Chad Honetschlager.
The St. Peter Herald asked the candidates where they stand on some important local topics and issues, and their responses are recorded here.
Why did you choose to run for Nicollet County Sheriff and what experience in law enforcement and leadership would you bring to the position?
David Lange: My decision to run for re-election was to continue to provide Nicollet County residents with quality law enforcement services to keep our community safe and prosperous as I have for the past 20 years as the current sheriff. As a lifetime resident of Nicollet County with 37 years of law enforcement experience, — 20 years as the current Sheriff, 11 years as [a] North Mankato Police Officer and six years as [a] Jailer/Dispatcher for [the] Nicollet County Sheriff's Office — I have built relationships with many organizations, local fire departments, police departments, township boards, schools, local businesses and residents to assist in providing public safety to Nicollet County.
My leadership of the Sheriff's Office is to provide staff the tools and training they need to be successful in serving our community professionally, personally and guiding them with policy and procedures to make them successful in serving the community.
Marc Chadderdon: I’ve been a public servant for 33 years starting at the age of 17 by joining the Minnesota Army National Guard. I served as the Mayor for the City of Nicollet and have worked for nearly 28 years in law enforcement, serving as a deputy sheriff for 12 years and 16 years as an investigator for the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office.
I am running because I see the wasted tax dollars that are currently being spent. In the last 20 years, our budget has doubled and is now over $5 million dollars, yet our county has only grown by approximately 4,000 people. Our jail is the exact same size as when it was constructed at 1984 and is not full, so what is the need for the huge budget increase?
Taxpayer dollars should be utilized for things like training and for equipment that keeps employees safe or allows them to better execute their jobs, not for unnecessary extras — especially during difficult financial times many are enduring.
For example, our current sheriff drives a brand new, three-quarter ton pickup as a daily driver. This vehicle is used for travel to, and from, work every business day as well as to conferences and meetings both locally and throughout the state. With gas prices being at record highs, it's shameful for taxpayer dollars to be frivolously wasted on a huge fuel bill for no clear purpose other than status.
In addition, this same county-paid pickup is equipped with Critical Habitat license plates, which are [sic] payed for with taxpayer dollars. If you are not aware, Critical Habitat license plates can be purchased at an extra cost for your vehicle with some of those extra dollars being put toward conservation of Minnesota natural resources. While this is an important cause, I don't feel it is right to spend taxpayer dollars for an added expense especially when none of his current personal vehicles are adorned with Critical Habitat plates themselves. Why spend taxpayer dollars when you won't spend your own personal money?
The Sheriff's Office also owns a $40,000 camper that you will see at the Nicollet County Fair. It is deemed a command trailer and can be utilized for critical events. Currently, this particular camper cannot be pulled by any other vehicle used at the Sheriff's Office except the Sheriff's three-quarter ton pick up truck. In my entire career, we have not utilized a command trailer one time in the county. If we had a major emergent event occur in the county, we are more likely to request to utilize something like a fire hall for incident command. A command location is developed quickly to start organizing and coordinating resources. We cannot wait for the sheriff himself to arrive with the command trailer before starting work on critical efforts.
I am also running because the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office has failed to evolve with our society or the community members living within. We have no community outreach to the diverse populations within our county, such as our Somali population and our Hispanic population.
Chad Honetschlager: I have chosen to run for Nicollet County Sheriff to promote positive improvements in relationships between the community and law enforcement. I have been a police officer with the Mankato Department of Public Safety for the past five years. Prior to working full-time in law enforcement, I served as a reserve deputy for Nicollet County for 12 years and a reserve officer for Mankato for six years. Before a full-time career in law enforcement, I worked in the area in various project management and sales roles.
My broad life experience brings a unique perspective to the role of sheriff. It affords me a much different view of the role than someone who has served within the law enforcement field for 20 or 30 years. The demands on law enforcement and what the community expects from agencies have changed dramatically over the past few years. We need someone who can work with the community and build back trust. As demonstrated by my experiences, I have shown I have the ability to reach out and develop relationships with our community members.
My commitment to the community was highlighted by the recent endorsement of my candidacy by Indivisible St. Peter/Greater Mankato. Their public endorsement of our campaign reads as follows:
"Why did we choose to endorse Chad? Members liked that Chad was enthusiastic about engaging in open, honest conversations about how the Sheriff’s Office could forge stronger ties with the community. He acknowledged the work that needs to be done in fostering mutual understanding, and members appreciated his openness to listening, his desire to avoid citations and arrest if possible while balancing with the need to keep the community safe. Members also liked that he has a reputation for fairness, has broad life experience in other fields that require managing and working with many different types of people, and that he would bring a fresh perspective from Mankato Public Safety to the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Department."
What do you consider to be the biggest issue or obstacle facing the Sheriff’s Office and how would you address it in office?
David Lange: Every law enforcement agency in our area is currently struggling to find adequate staffing to provide the services we need. Nicollet County is no different with some vacancies in the Jail and Dispatch Center. I will use my resources and network with my contacts to work on recruiting the staff needed to fill the vacancies we have. Current staff are great recruiters for open positions and I have reached out to colleges with positions that are open to spread the word as well.
Marc Chadderdon: Our drug problem is one of the biggest obstacles. There is a small number of career criminals who are continually committing crimes and are being released back into the public creating more victims in our community.
Bail reform has been a giant failure. Bail is based on your criminal history, your risk to public safety and what crime you currently [sic] commited, such as crimes against a person or a property crime. Some court cases are taking years to make it through the system, allowing these criminals their ability to continue their crime sprees while their case makes it through the system. Mental health and addiction programs are in place and are critical in trying to change the behavior of individuals.
I will say the rights of these individuals does not surpass the rights of the law-abiding taxpayer. You and your family deserve to live in a safe community. Residents are paying thousands of dollars in taxes and your safety and your property should be protected with those resources.
The problem needs to be addressed through transparency in the criminal justice system. There needs to be transparency in law enforcement, prosecution and in our courts. Transparency means to disclose the things you are doing right, but also admit to mistakes when they happen. Our government is not real good with admitting mistakes and our failures.
Chad Honetschlager: The biggest obstacle facing the Sheriff's Office currently is the lack of connection with many members of the community. We need to get back to the basics; we need to get officers and staff members engaged with the community. By building community relationships, we help foster an environment of teamwork with the community. Law enforcement should not just be something done to people; it should be a collaborative effort between officials and the community. By engaging with the community, law enforcement can work to build and deliver services and assistance in a clear way that is supported by the communities they serve.
What do you consider to be the top public safety issues in the county and how should the Sheriff’s Office address them?
David Lange: Drug use and overdoses are on the rise in most communities in our area. Often the people who use drugs commit property crimes and put the public at risk as well. I have a deputy assigned to the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force that solely focuses on drug activity in our county and the surrounding area. I will continue to provide the resources to the Task Force so they are able to continue doing the great work they do everyday. Our patrol deputies also play a big part in curbing this type of activity by conducting active traffic enforcement daily as well.
Marc Chadderdon: Overdose deaths in our area are increasing every year and there currently is no plan to combat the problem. If we continue with this same response, I predict our overdose deaths will double once again. The Nicollet County Jail has been a revolving door and criminals are not being held accountable for their actions.
People with addictions should receive court ordered treatment. People profiting off peoples addictions, such as drug dealers, belong in prison and not in a program.
Safety in our county is far worse now than during any time in my career. Did you feel safer in your community 10 years ago or today? Most people have told me 10 years ago, for sure.
Crime is up in our area and there is no plan to combat the overwhelming amount of drugs, burglaries and theft.
Chad Honetschlager: The top public safety issues in the county currently, from my visits with people, are chemical dependency and mental health resources. It has been well documented that the majority of people who have regular run-ins with law enforcement are struggling with chemical dependency and or mental health concerns. We need to work to build a culture that acknowledges this fact and work to address it.
Our current revolving door of arresting, jailing then releasing people is not working. While there are circumstances where [sic] incarnation of an individual is in the best interest of public safety there are many circumstances where it is not. Law enforcement alone can not be expected to resolve these issues. We need to build partnerships with community members, community-based services as well as social services to create a team approach to get people the right help at the right time. Those in our community who are suffering from these issues need help breaking the cycle they are in. By breaking the cycle we can get these people out of the justice system and into the community where they can contribute to the greater good.
How can the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office best address tensions between law enforcement and the community and strengthen public relationships?
David Lange: Tensions between the community and law enforcement have been difficult in the past years. I feel that our community overall respects what our officers do in the community for them. We will continue to build better community relations by attending public events where the citizens can have interaction with the officers that serve them. Some of those activities would be National Night Out events, vehicle fairs, school presentations, hosting mock crash events for students, Fishing with a Cop, and other public presentations upon request. These types of events are a great way for officers to get to know community members and the community to interact with the officers that serve them.
Marc Chadderdon: By increasing community interactions, engagements and outreach as well as be more forthcoming with the goings on of the department so citizens see how and where their taxpayer monies are being utilized.
When is the last time you heard from the sheriff on any topic in our county? Our county is not that big and many people I have been talking to do not even know who the current sitting sheriff is. That needs to change.
The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office has very little interaction with either of our colleges in the county. We should be keeping lines of communication open with our youth and educational institutions. These relationships will help build trust and will help our youth become more engaged in the communities they live and work in to build a better future for everyone. This outreach could also attract more interest in public service fields and for employees that we are in desperate need of.
We just went through [a] 100 year pandemic where many of our freedoms were challenged. Freedom to assemble and go to church, reporting our neighbors for things like too many people in [sic] there house for Thanksgiving, and stopping children from playing at playgrounds. During the pandemic, there was not one word from the current sheriff. He should have been keeping the residents of our county informed of current problems and what his plans were to tackle them.
Chad Honetschlager: The Sheriff's Office can best address tensions between law enforcement and the community by building relationships. We need to get officers out of their cars and into the community. We need to have officers making personal connections with the people they serve. Through more direct interaction between law enforcement and the community, will inevitably increase our understanding of each other. Through [sic] inreased understanding, mutual respect, and making personal connections we will decrease tensions and strengthen public relationships.
What long-term objectives for the Sheriff’s Office would you want to implement over the next 5-10 years?
David Lange: Staying current with changing technology and equipment is something that needs to be a priority every year and comes with financial implications as well. I am in the infant stages of researching the implementation of a body cam program for the Sheriff's Office. Implementing such a program comes with developing policies, procedures and also the management of all the data that would be generated.
The profession of law enforcement has become very technology driven in what we do daily and many resources are needed to manage and process this evidence. The end goal is to have this in place so that we can be transparent in what we do daily when working with the citizens. Many great people work at the Sheriff's Office that are dedicated to keep our community safe which include dispatchers, correctional officers, deputies, investigators, and administrative staff. We will continue to work together providing great public safety to everyone into the future to keep our communities safe and prosperous.
Marc Chadderdon: One, I would like to save the taxpayers in the City of St. Peter hundreds of thousands of dollars by combining dispatch centers. This could have been done years and years ago. It is a duplication of services to have two dispatch centers, doing a majority of the same duties, two blocks apart.
Second, and more importantly, there needs to be interdepartmental training between the county and other emergency service partners including the North Mankato and St. Peter Police Departments, State Patrol, along with our fire departments and EMS.
The most recent school shooting in Texas shows that these events can happen in small communities such as ours. There is no excuse for not being prepared. First responders are just that, those that arrive on scene first. By the time a tactical team is called out, the incident would probably be over and many people dead or injured if those first responders are not properly trained.
Training for active shooter situation in any school or government building should be addressed. Frontline police officers who work the street must know who is responsible for gaining access to any facility, what departments will maintain a perimeter, where fire departments and/or EMS will stage and so forth.
These policies and procedures need to be in place and there should be no delay in a forceful and active response for someone wanting to endanger multiple people and or children.
Chad Honetschlager: I would like to see an active push to get law enforcement officials engaged with the community. I would like to work to expand programs such as the Mankato Refugee Services Tapestry program into Nicollet County.
The Tapestry program is a program in which refugees who have arrived in our area meet with long-time community members and a variety of government agencies including area law enforcement. This type of program speaks to the heart of the types of things I hope to accomplish as Sheriff. The Tapestry program brings together people who otherwise may not ever meet or understand each other and helps them to develop friendships and understanding.
I would also like to implement a neighborhood officer program. Under this model, deputies and staff from the Sheriff's Office would be assigned specific communities within the county. While deputies would still serve the county at large, this program would encourage them to further develop friendships and relationships within a much smaller geographical area. This fosters a culture of accountability whereby officers and officials take on an ownership stake in a specific area. They can dig deeper into issues and leverage the relationships they've built to better serve the community.
Additionally, I would hope to collaborate with government social services and community-based services to implement the Yellow Line Project in Nicollet County … I have participated in these programs firsthand in Mankato and while they are not the solution to all the problems facing our communities, they have been a very effective step in the right direction.