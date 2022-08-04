Chainsaw wood carving and mechanical bull riding are just some of the new activities being featured at the Nicollet County Fair this year.
The countywide festival is celebrating its 151st year with five days of fun-filled events for the whole family from Aug. 10 to Aug. 14
Wednesday
The fair kicks off on Wednesday, Aug. 10 with the open class exhibition between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the Johnson Hall at the Nicollet County Fairgrounds.. Community members are encouraged to put their talents on display whether it be photography, woodworking, baking or more. Participants can register for $5 and entrants will receive a free parking pass through the duration of the fair.
Attendees can visit the grandstand at 1 p.m. to witness the harness racing competition. On average, the Nicollet County Fair sees over 75 horses run the track. Admission is $5 and ticket sales start at 11 a.m.
The carnival rides and games of Crescent City Amusements are returning to the fair. The midway rides, games and food open up at 5 p.m, on Wednesday and Thursday, and at noon on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Mankato Brewery and Tow Distributing will be hosting a beer tasting from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. adults can quench their thirst after enjoying a variety of meal options from the Nicollet County Pork Producersthe 4-H food stand, the Dairy Association, Two Pigs BBQ, Mexi Delights, Domino’s Pizza, and DAV kettle corn.
Thursday
Animal lovers should mark Thursday, Aug. 11 on their calendars, as the Nicollet County Fair launches at 8 a.m. with all day 4-H shows in the judging arena. But if that’s not a close enough look, the Agriculture Education Building is being visited by Hasse Petting Zoo at 9 a.m. The 4-H shows and Hasse Petting Zoo return on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
If you’ve ever wanted to blast your friends with paint at the fair, now is your chance. All-new to the fair this year is Annandale Paintball. From noon to 8:45 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, guests can play rounds of paintball inside an inflatable quonset.
Those with a green thumb can meet the master gardeners at the Johnson Hall between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Music-lovers can stop by the beer garden at 7:15 p.m. to catch a performance by the Steel Bridges band.
At 6:30 p.m. the annual truck and tractor pull revs up. Truck classes include the 5,800 Street Modified Pickup, 8,200 Street Modified Diesel and Semi. Tractor classes consist of Stock Vintage, Stock Farm, Improved Farm, Hot Farm and Unlimited “King of the Hill” (up to 16,500 lbs.).
Friday
Nicollet County Fair ushers in the end of the work week with Senior Day on Aug. 12, providing free parking to those 55 and older. A special senior citizens and farm program sponsored by KNUJ Radio New Ulm is at 1 p.m.
Little ones can enjoy some kid-friendly fair activities during Daycare Day, starting at 9 a.m. Families should pre-register their kids at nicolletcountyfair.com.
Live entertainment includes polka music by the Wendinger Band between 2 to 5 p.m., music by Uncle Chunk at 7 p.m. at the beer garden and chainsaw wood carving shows by Nicollet County Fair Newcomer Curtis Ingvoldstad doing at 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. under the Big Tent. Ingvoldstad is hosting three additional shows at the same time on Saturday.
Also new to the fair is the mechanical bull. Starting at noon on Friday and Saturday, attendees are challenged to see if they can last eight seconds before flying.
Friday’s schedule of events ends with a bang. The annual demolition derby comes to the grandstand at 7 p.m. The demo is preceded by a Kid’s Power Wheel Demo at 6:30 p.m. This year’s derby features a powder puff class for women 15-16 and a compact car class.
The tournament breaks out into three additional heats, followed by the consolation heat and the championship heat for drivers in the top five of the competition.
Saturday
If parents are planning to make just one trip out to the Nicollet County Fair, Saturday is chock full of events for the kids.
At 11 a.m. kids ages 4-11 can ride for free in the pedal pull by the grand stand. All participants receive a prize with additional ticket prizes for the first, second and third place winners.
The Sheriff’s Office and Fire Department are hosting a 911 awareness presentation and activities for kids between noon and 2 p.m.
Kids have a chance to win a bike in a drawing at the fair office at 6:45 p.m.
Bingo with KCs is between 1 and 11 p.m. on Saturday and a talent show is hosted at the Johnson Hall at 3 p.m. Live entertainment is provided by Jared Graff between 3 and 6 p.m. Red Dirt Road between 7 and 11 p.m. by the beer garden.
The demolition derby roars back at 6:30 p.m. in the grandstand and is preceded by a kids power wheel demo at 6 p.m. Like Friday’s competition, this derby will feature a powderpuff category, the consolation heat and championship heat.
Sunday
The final grandstand event of the week is the car races at noon on Sunday, Aug. 14. The race begins with kids power wheel lap before the racers compete in four categories: four-cylinder, six-cylinder, van and fireman.