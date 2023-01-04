St. Peter Snow Storm 1

A crossing guard waves to the incoming school bus near North Elementary School Wednesday amid a late start for St. Peter Public Schools. The schools had been closed the day prior. (Philip Weyhe/southernminn.com)

No, you’re not imagining things — you really did hear thunder while the area was showered with snow and ice Tuesday — and some more Wednesday.

Jan 2023 ice storm

Ice falls from the sky Tuesday during a “thunder snow” event that canceled schools and clogged up roads in the area. Though the sound of thunder may be alarming in January, the National Weather Service says it happens roughly five times a winter in southern Minnesota. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
St. Peter Snow Storm 2

A worker plows a Hwy. 169 (Minnesota Avenue) sidewalk Wednesday morning. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
St. Peter Snow Storm 3.JPG

A man shovels out his car in a downtown St. Peter parking lot. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
St. Peter Snow Storm 4.jpg

Drivers wouldn't be able to park their cars if they wanted to along this buried stretch of Hey. 169 in the downtown St. Peter Wednesday morning. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
St. Peter Snow Storm 5.JPG

A snow mound threatens to reach the heights of First National Bank in St. Peter. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Reach Regional Managing Editor Philip Weyhe at 507-931-8579 or follow him on Twitter @EditorPhilipWeyhe.

