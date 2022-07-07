Lake Washington Park is building out a new entryway, trails, and a kayak storage with the assistance of a $1 million grant.
Last week, Le Sueur County began building out a new entrance to Lake Washington Park off of County Road 19 with funds from the Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission. Through extending Washington Lake Road 1,500 feet to connect with Shanaska Creek Road (County Road 19) and paving a new parking lot, the Le Sueur County Parks Department aims to provide visitors with a more direct access to the water from the southwest corner of the park.
"In 2019, we did a did a master plan with a series of public open houses and a lot of people wanted to get further into the park, easier access to the water and more connected to nature," said Le Sueur County Parks Director Tyler Luethje.
Visitors currently must make a half-mile hike through the park to reach the launch area, but the extended road will slash the travel time for guests eager to dip their toes in the water.
The extended path is just the first piece of a series of renovations planned for the park. Funds will also be used to pave a 1.5-mile, 10-foot wide trail loop to increase the accessibility of the deeper areas of the park. In addition, an ADA accessible trail, which will wind through the woods and to the lake, is in development.
On the shoreline, a small redevelopment and sand blanket will be applied to the area and a storage unit for canoes and kayaks will be installed. Campers will be able to lock up their watercraft in the convenient location for the duration of their stay. The storage area could also set the stage for a potential canoe and kayak rental program, but there are no solid plans at this point in development.
In addition, dollars are being spent on a bike-accessible prefabricated steel bridge crossing Shanaska Creek. Development of the campground improvements will take place this summer and early fall.
"Construction started this last week with the tree clearing and brush clearing and the grading for the road and the trail and the parking lot should get started next week or the week after," said Luethje. "The whole project should wrap up late fall, and there could be a few things touched up on in the spring, like signs and benches."
The renovations are largely paid for with the total $983,000 in grant dollars, but Le Sueur County is also matching 16% of the funds with savings from the Parks and Education fund. None of the county's expenditures come from property taxes.
The project is launching phase one of a 10-plus-year plan to expand the parks' campgrounds. The roadway extension, trail loop and canoe and kayak rental program all reflect the Master Plan for phase one improvements to the park. Some planned facilities, including an observation tower that could be climbed, were cut from the grant application to meet the Parks and Trails Commission's budget expectations.
Upon a successful implementation of phase one of the master plan, the county will move on to phase two, scheduled within the next five to 10 years, and phase three, scheduled more than 10 years out from 2018.
The improvements lined up include additional parking, group camping sites and camper cabins, a play area, low rope course, basketball court, a fishing pier, a kiosk, and picnic shelters. The park could also see new recreational activities modeled after the Ney Nature Center, like tree identification, geocaching, bird watching, summer day camps, canoeing, snowshoeing and skiing events.
"This phase sets up the infrastructure for the future ones," said Luethje. "We have the road that gets us further into the park and then the trail people can use right away. This road would set the foundation in the future to add camper cabins to the southern half of the park and a picnic shelter on the southern half of the park are things we would look for in phase two down the road."