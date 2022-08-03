Bryson Sharstrom

Bryson Sharstrom excitedly points out features of the armored car during Night to Unite. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Night to Unite SP 3

Police played lawn games like frisbee golf and jenga with kids at lower Johnson Circle block party. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

With platefuls of homemade dishes and neighbors to share a bite with, residents of the city of St. Peter turned out on Tuesday to support the local police and fire departments and EMS workers at the annual Night to Unite.

Night to Unite St Peter

St. Peter Police and Fire meet with members of the Lower Johnson Circle neighborhood for the Night to Unite. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Night to Unite SP2

St. Peter police showcase the armored truck to community members. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Night to Unite 4

Three-year-old Veronica Knutson explores the St. Peter Fire Truck in her firefighter hat. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Night to Unite 5

Mona Bakalyar is escorted out of the Allina Health Ambulance by an EMT and her mom Mary at Night to Unite. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Night to Unite 6

Emergency vehicles lined up at St. Peter's Night to Unite. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Night to Unite 7

St. Peter Police and community members shared conversations during Night to Unite. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

