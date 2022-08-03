With platefuls of homemade dishes and neighbors to share a bite with, residents of the city of St. Peter turned out on Tuesday to support the local police and fire departments and EMS workers at the annual Night to Unite.
Long-term St. Peter residents and new neighbors alike came out to celebrate the event at 10 locations across town.
In the past, Night to Unite was often held in the Veteran's Memorial Park, but this year Patrol Officer Jon Hughes said the department wanted to meet directly with community members in their neighborhoods.
Emergency responders traveled from stop to stop in a caravan consisting of a squad car, fire truck, ambulance, excavator and an armored car. Kids eagerly explored the large vehicles as they arrived while the adults shared conversation over homemade dishes.
The St. Peter Recreation Department also lent their support to Night to Unite, offering block party captains $50 gift cards to fund their barbecues, potlucks and ice cream socials.
Three of the 10 parties were awarded special prizes by the St. Peter Recreation Department. One party was gifted a bounce house for the night, another was given a frisbee golf set and other lawn games to play with emergency responders and a third party was awarded a craft station.
While the number of people attending the block parties ticked down amid the 90 degree heat, the number of parties was consistent with previous years.
"We love this night," said Police Chief Matt Grochow. "It's so good to connect with people that might not know and to ask them 'How is your neighborhood? Are there any problems?' It takes that contact to get connected to people."
Night to Unite (also known as the National Night Out) is part of a nationwide celebration, held on the first Tuesday of August, to foster community connections between neighbors and emergency responders.
The program's goals are also to elevate awareness of crime and drug prevention and give members of the public a chance to speak with law enforcement and emergency responders directly about their concerns.
The first National Night Out campaign was launched in August, 1984 and involved 2.5 million neighbors across 400 communities in 23 states. Today, National Night Out counts 38 million neighbors participating across 16,000 communities in all 50 states.
