SPHS Veterans Day 6

St. Peter High School students and local veterans listen to Veterans Day guest speaker John Allen. (Courtesy of Kurt Hildebrandt)

On Nov. 11, 1919, the one-year anniversary of the end of World War I, President Woodrow Wilson spoke to a nation which recently saw over four million Americans join the armed service and over 100,000 die in the greatest war the world had ever seen.

SPHS Veterans Day 2

SPHS Principal Annette Engeldinger greets Commander John Allen as he arrives for the Veterans Day program. (Courtesy of Kurt Hildebrandt)
SPHS Veterans Day 1

Area veterans enjoy coffee and donuts in the community room before the ceremony. (Courtesy of Kurt Hildebrandt)
SPHS Veterans Day 7

St. Peter High School senior Raina Roemhildt introduces guest speaker John Allen. (Courtesy of Kurt Hildebrandt)
SPHS Veterans Day 4

Commander John Allen speaks at the St. Peter Veterans Day program. (Courtesy of Kurt Hildebrandt)
SPHS Veterans Day 5

The St. Peter High School Band plays "God Bless America" at the Veterans Day program. (Courtesy of Kurt Hildebrandt)
SPHS Veterans Day 3

St. Peter High School students stand as the Post 37 Color Guard retires the colors. (Courtesy of Kurt Hildebrandt)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments