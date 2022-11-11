On Nov. 11, 1919, the one-year anniversary of the end of World War I, President Woodrow Wilson spoke to a nation which recently saw over four million Americans join the armed service and over 100,000 die in the greatest war the world had ever seen.
His address called on the nation to celebrate those who fought in the “Great War,” in a proclamation commemorating Nov. 11 as Armistice Day. In the aftermath of World War II and the Korean War, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a new proclamation in 1954 designating the holiday Veterans Day in recognition of all of America’s veterans.
On the 103rd Armistice Day and 68th Veterans Day, St. Peter High School and St. Peter William R. Witty American Legion Post 37 continued the time-honored tradition with local commemorations.
Commander John "Knox" Allen, a third generation naval officer and Iraq War veteran, was invited to speak at the St. Peter High School's Veterans Day program on Friday morning.
The Maryland native currently serves as the commanding officer of the Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains in Minneapolis, which works to find, inspire and recruit young men and women to serve in the United States Navy.
In his storied military career, Allen served in support of strategic nuclear deterrence as a member of the Fleet Air Reconnaissance Squadron and working alongside the United States Strategic Command at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska.
He further served as an instructor with the Fleet Replacement Squadron and completed a nine-month operational cruise to the Middle East and Mediterranean aboard the USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier.
The commander has completed 25 combat missions in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and amassed over 2,500 flight hours in three different aircraft.
The ceremony opened with a presentation of the colors by the Post 37 Color Guard and recitation of the national anthem by the St. Peter High School choirs.
Principal Annette Engeldinger welcomed attendees before High School Senior Raina Roemhildt introduced Allen to her classmates seated on the bleachers and a collection of around 50 veterans in the gymnasium.
The St. Peter High School band then played "God Bless America" before Engeldinger recognized the St. Peter graduates who went on to serve their country.
Immediately following the ceremony, Post 37 presented the colors at the Bells of Peace observance at the St. Peter Area Veterans Memorial as the Last Man Club of Viet Nam War Era placed a wreath for their fellow soldiers living and deceased.
The Bells of Peace were rung 21 times at the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month in recognition of the time the WWI armistice went into effect in 1918.
The U.S. World War I Centennial Commission, the Doughboy Foundation, the Society of the Honor Guard and Tomb of the Unknown Soldier created the Bells of Peace program five years ago on the centennial anniversary of the armistice. The program remembers the WWI servicemembers as well as all active and veteran military personnel.
The Post 37 Honor Guard concluded the ceremony with a playing of Taps.
