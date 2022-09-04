A celebration as large as a 30th anniversary can be hard to top, but Rock Bend Folk Festival expects to draw an even larger crowd for its 31st show with big-name headliners.
On Saturday, Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 11, the Rock Bend Folk Festival is turning Minnesota Square Park into a can’t-miss destination for folk, rock, pop, country, bluegrass, jazz and experimental music that can’t be pinned to a single genre.
The array of artists will be playing on two music stages — the Pavilion Stage and the Joyce’s North Grove Stage. Like in previous years, the festival is completely free and includes a beer garden, food trucks and arts and crafts vendors.
The weekend’s biggest headliner takes the Pavilion Stage at 4 p.m. — Grammy-nominated, multi-instrumental singer-songwriter David Bromberg. Bromberg released his first self-titled album 50 years ago in 1972, featuring tracks like "The Holdup," co-written with George Harrison, of The Beatles fame, and "Sammy's Song," which featured Bob Dylan on harmonica.
Bromberg was a prolific instrumentalist throughout the 1970s and early 80s, contributing to records by Jerry Jeff Walker, Bob Dylan, Carly Simon, Eric Andersen of the Grateful Dead, Gordon Lightfoot, Willie Nelson, Ringo Starr and the Eagles, to name a few.
In 2008, Bromberg was nominated for a Grammy in the Best Traditional Folk Album category for his album, “Try Me One More Time,” Bromberg’s first release in nearly 18 years at that point.
“He’s the definition of what a headliner at a folk festival would be, but I wouldn’t call his music straight up folk music by any means,” said Arsenault. “He’s got a great band, they’re really eclectic. They do blues stuff and fiddle tunes and all kinds of singer-songwriting stuff. It’s a really good band.“
Before Bromberg, festivities kick off at noon on Saturday with Mankato-based quartet The Divers and acoustic New Ulm trio The Wildflowers. Local bluegrass band Squeedunk hits the Joyce’s North Grove stage at 1 p.m., while Rock Bend Committee member Ron Arsenault’s own band City Mouse plays the Pavilion at 1:10 p.m. with special guests Kit Kildahl and Tom (Footy) Husting.
Nikki Matteson and Rich Rue, core members of Twin Cities band Nikki and the RueMates, will be performing as a blues duo at 2 p.m. The Rock Bend Folk Festival was one of Matteson’s earliest professional gigs, said Arsenault, who recalled receiving a booking request from her high school principal around 15-20 years ago.
“Her high school principal called me up from some small town in Minnesota and we were already completely booked and said ‘I have this young gal who is a senior in high school and she’s so good, she sings so well, she plays so well and we don’t know what to do with her in this small town,’” Arsenault recalled. “‘I’m not a booking agent,’ he said, ‘I’m a principal, but everyone is blown away by how good she is.’ I told the committee about her and we listened to a recording she sent us and everyone said ‘Let’s make a slot for her.’”
Americana acoustic singer-songwriter Jeffrey Foucalt plays at 2:30 p.m and families won’t want to miss Peter Bloedel’s juggling routine at 3 p.m.
“Anyone who can juggle a bowling ball and flaming torch is on the top of my list,” Arsenault said of Bloedel’s performance. “We try to get him back every year. We get families to come from all over for that.”
At 5 p.m. the Rock Bend Folk Festival will host the first of two songwriter sets, each featuring about two or three musicians who will delve into the songwriting process. The second songwriter set, featuring a fresh slate of artists, is on Sunday at 1 p.m.
“It’s real intimate. You get to hear them explain about their music and how they write and they play some of their original material,” said Arsenault.
North Minneapolis blues and jazz singer Annie Mack returns to the Rock Bend Folk Festival at 5:50 p.m. along with the EZ Jazz trio at 6 p.m. Regional favorite Erik Koskinen plays at 7:30 and Twin Cities blues artist, the Harrison Street Band finishes off the evening setlist at 8:30 p.m.
St. Peter’s favorite trombone, banjo, accordion, harmonica and electric bass band Captain Gravitone and the String Theory Orchestra kicks off the Sunday concert at noon, alongside tradition Celtic duo Dick Hensold and Patsy O’Brien.
Acoustic and electric guitar duo Mike Munson and Jake Ilika perform together at 1:10 p.m. as roots and blues band Land at Last. In addition, Munson will play his own slide guitar solo set at 3 p.m.
“They are both extremely strong guitarists. It will be really cool to hear them as a duo.” said Arsenault.
Alt-country sisters Penny Peaches harmonize at 2 p.m. along with country, pop, folk and rock band Turn, Turn, Turn at 2:20 p.m. Turn, Turn, Turn crosses a multitude of genres, but their music has a familiar, classic pop-infused American sound, said Arsenault.
Barbaro, a rising star in the Minnesota music scene, is bringing their bluegrass, jazz and chamber-inspired sound to Rock Bend Folk Festival at 3:45 p.m. The band was initially booked to play the festival in 2020, until the COVID-19 pandemic made it an impossibility.
“In the two years since we booked them, they’ve become more difficult to book because they’re playing venues all across the country now,” said Arsenault. “They’re really creating a wonderful road to success with their music.”
Mankato singer-songwriter Nate Boots will be featured at 4 p.m. followed by the final artist on the Rock Bend lineup, Minneapolis-based Afro-Carribean and Latin band Malamanya. The band was recently featured at the Minnesota Orchestra Symphony Ball.
The Minnesota Zoo will not be on hand this year, but the committee promises plenty of kids and family activities, nonetheless. Artists and crafters will line the outside of the park, as always, while food and drinks will also be on site in their usual locations, closer to the audience.
With national headliner David Bromberg on the schedule, Arsenault said Rock Bend Folk Festival could see as many as 10,000-15,000 people in attendance over the two days.
At the end of the night on Saturday, the committee is inviting artists to stop by Patrick's on Third for an after-party where performers can come up and play.
"It's a little wind-down celebration. You never know who might show up at it," said Arsenault.