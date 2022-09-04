David Bromberg

David Bromberg has been a professional musician for decades and was a prolific songwriter in the 1970s and 80s, including with major acts like Bob Dylan, George Harrison and Carly Simon.
Rock Bend Folk Festival

The new pavilion at Minnesota Square Park highlighted the 2019 Rock Bend Folk Festival, which organizers believe may have brought record crowds Saturday and Sunday. (Philip Weyhe/St. Peter Herald)

A celebration as large as a 30th anniversary can be hard to top, but Rock Bend Folk Festival expects to draw an even larger crowd for its 31st show with big-name headliners.

