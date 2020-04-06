In this March 28, 2020, file photo, Bloom Energy CEO KR Sridhar, right, watches as California Gov. Gavin Newsom writes down a note during a tour with Sridhar of the Bloom Energy Sunnyvale, Calif., campus. Bloom Energy is a fuel cell generator company that has switched over to refurbishing ventilators as an increasing number of patients experience respiratory issues as a result of COVID-19. Gov. Newsom announced Monday, April 6, 2020, the state would loan 500 ventilators to the national stockpile for use by New York and other states experiencing a crush of coronavirus-related hospitalizations. (Beth LaBerge/Pool Photo via AP, File)