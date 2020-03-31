In a Thursday, July 4, 2019 file photo, Vice President Mike Pence, center, his wife Karen Pence, pose for a group photo with new naturalized citizens following a naturalization ceremony at the National Archives in Washington. Almost half of the foreign-born who moved to the U.S. in the past decade were college-educated, a level of education greatly exceeding immigrants from previous decades, as the arrival of highly skilled workers supplanted workers in fields like construction that shrunk after the Great Recession. New figures released this week by the U.S. Census Bureau show that 47% of the foreign-born population who arrived in the U.S. from 2010 to 2019 had a bachelor’s degree or higher, compared to 36% of native-born Americans and 31% of the foreign-born population who entered the country in or before 2009. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)