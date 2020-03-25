In this Jan. 27, 2020, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden and senior adviser Symone Sanders participate in a campaign event in Iowa City, Iowa. Biden's status as Democratic presidential nominee-in-waiting means the party will choose another man for an office never held by a woman. But he's running with plenty of women behind him, including a yet-to-be-named vice presidential running mate. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)