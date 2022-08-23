Public transit in Minnesota will be looking a little greener, thanks to a new federal grant supporting the purchase of new electric buses to replace old, gas-powered vehicles.
Minnesota River Valley Transit, servicing St. Peter and Le Sueur, was named among four Minnesota transportation systems to benefit from the $3.4 million federal grant to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Two of the six electric buses will replace two of the nine buses in the MRVT fleet. SMART Transit, which serves the Owatonna area with six buses, will receive one electric bus through the grant. MNDOT has further allocated two electric buses to New Ulm’s service Heartland Express/Brown County Human Services and a single bus to Prairie Lakes Transit/Faribault-Martin County Transit Board.
The grant was received through the Federal Transit Administration’s, “Low or No Emission Vehicle Program,” which received $5.5 billion in funding over the next five years from the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed last year.
During fiscal year 2022, the FTA financed 150 projects supporting low or zero emission buses and related public transportation facilities in communities across 48 states.
The six buses being replaced travel approximately 173,300 miles and consume 30,500 gallons of fuel each year.
“Deploying battery electric buses in place of fossil fuel vehicles will reduce energy consumption and harmful emissions, including greenhouse gases and particulates,” said Amber Dallman, MnDOT’s Transit Programs and Implementation assistant director. “Public transit is an important part of our transportation system. Many people in rural areas rely on transit to access jobs, shopping and healthcare. This project helps us make service improvements while working to reduce emissions.”
The grant funding, along with a $425,196 local match from MnDOT, also covers charging equipment, tools, related infrastructure, training and administrative support. Agencies receiving a second bus are responsible for the local match for the second vehicle ($45,402 each).
For MRVT, the funding could make a significant dent in fuel consumption and emissions. Complaince Manager Sherri Terhurne said the fleet consumers around 30,000 gallons of fuel each year, and MRVT spends anywhere from $5,000-7,000 a month on gas. Through the “Low or No Emission Vehicle Program,” approximately one fifth of the agency’s vehicles will be replaced with electric buses.
“That’s quite a bit of fuel that’s going to be cut down on,” said Terhurne.
The replacement of just one bus servicing Owatonna through SMART Transit could reduce fuel consumption by approximately 2,000-4,000 gallons, said Transit Manager Kirk Kuchera. The electric vehicle will be the agency’s first in it’s entire network, not just Owatonna.
“We’re testing the water to see how the bus will operate in this climate, particularly in the cold, cold months December to February,” said Kuchera.
It may be three years before Minnesotans see these buses out on the road, however. MnDOT estimated the new buses wouldn’t be operational until September, 2025.
“We are having an enormous problem right now with building buses, and this isn’t just electric buses, just across the board. Public transit agencies all across the country are seeing an enormous shortfall of newly constructed buses,” said Kuchera. “We’re currently waiting for about a dozen buses that have already been approved and ordered.”