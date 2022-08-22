Henderson construction.jpg

Ongoing construction of Hwy. 19 outside Henderson will set the stage for an eight foot lift of Hwy. 93 next year. (Courtesy of MNDOT)

Within the next 10 years, the Minnesota Department of Transportation plans to spend $925 million on state highway projects in District 7, encompassing Nicollet, Le Sueur, Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Martin, Nobles, Rock, Sibley, Waseca and Watonwan Counties.

