In partnership with the city of St. Peter and Nicollet County, the Minnesota Department of Transportation hosted an open house on March 15, seeking input on a proposed reconstruction of Hwy. 22 (Dodd Road) and designs for intersection changes including roundabouts.
MnDOT is currently conducting a corridor study on Dodd Road between the intersections of County Road 20 Hwy. 169 for a road reconstruction with a tentative planned construction date of 2028.
A key focus of the project are the seven intersections on Dodd Road within the area of the corridor study. Local residents were asked for their input on a number of proposed alterations to the intersections aimed at improving safety and traffic flow.
“Throughout this study, we’ve heard from the public that speeds are a factor on this corridor. They’re difficult to cross if you’re biking or walking and potentially it could be a factor with some of the crashes we’ve seen at those intersections as well,” said MnDOT Planning Director Sam Parker. “[We’re] taking a look at some things that could help with those issues that we see at the corridor as well as accommodate future growth as the city continues to grow into the north and west there.”
On the west segment of Dodd Road between County Road 20 to Sunrise Drive, MnDOT has proposed three alternative intersection changes. The first would establish a roundabout with pedestrian crossing at the Klein Street intersection and mark right and left turn lanes on Dodd at the Sunrise intersection. This would improve safety at both intersections, reduce the travel speed of vehicles entering St. Peter from County Road 15 and pedestrian safety and traffic flow at Klein. However, the Sunrise Drive intersection would remain susceptible to T-Bone crashes and the turn lanes would add only minor traffic flow improvements.
The second alternative establishes a roundabout with pedestrian crossing at Sunrise. Bike travel would be enhanced at the Klein intersection of a right turn bike slip ramp from Dodd onto northern Klein. The intersection improvements wouldn’t enhance safety or traffic flow at Klein, however.
The third and most expensive option is to place roundabouts on both Klein and Sunrise. This would have the greatest traffic flow and safety benefits at both intersections, at the cost of a higher price tag.
“The more roundabouts we include the more expensive it becomes to deliver, not only from the state, but also local participation as well,” said Parker. “But certainly the pros are improved intersection safety because roundabouts take that right angle crash that cause a lot of serious injuries out of the mix.”
MnDOT also presented three options for improvements to the Washington Avenue and Hwy. 22 intersection. Like on Klein and Sunrise, the greatest enhancement, but most expensive option, is a roundabout. A low cost option would be to add a center median on the intersection, dedicated left turn lanes and pedestrian crossing on both streets, but would not improve traffic flow on Washington or reduce right angle crashes. The third option is similar, but with the addition of landscaping and bike lanes.
Finally, MnDOT presented two concepts on the eastern segment of Hwy. 22 at the intersections of North Gault and Old Minnesota Ave. The first option would add a roundabout at the corner of Anytime Fitness and Kwik Trip on the Old Minnesota Avenue intersection and the addition of dedicated left turn lanes at Gault. At a lower cost, the alternative proposal would add left turn lanes at both intersections as well as the North Third Street intersection.
Parker said there was overwhelming support at the open house for roundabouts on Sunrise and Washington, while the public was more ambivalent about roundabouts at Old Minnesota and Klein.
“Folks were most excited about Washington and Sunrise,” said Parker. “Specifically on the Washington intersection a lot of people comment on how difficult it is to cross when you’re walking, biking. That’s something that stood out there.”