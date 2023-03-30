In partnership with the city of St. Peter and Nicollet County, the Minnesota Department of Transportation hosted an open house on March 15, seeking input on a proposed reconstruction of Hwy. 22 (Dodd Road) and designs for intersection changes including roundabouts.

This map showcases a proposed roundabout at the intersection of Sunrise and Hwy. 22 and a bike slip ramp at the intersection of Klein. (Maps courtesy of MnDOT)
A proposed roundabout at the intersection of Washington and Dodd Road (Hwy. 22).
A concept for intersection changes on the eastern segment of Dodd Road (Hwy. 22)

