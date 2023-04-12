Drivers taking Highway 99 and Highway 22 into St. Peter will need to be on the lookout for detours next month, as the Minnesota Department of Transportation begins construction on Highway 169 at the south end of town.
Starting on May 1, MnDOT will be closing down the northbound lane on Highway 169 entering St. Peter and all of Highway 22 north of the Riverside Park access, as crews kick off work on a dual left turn lane intersection at 169 and 22.
Highway 169 will remain open to traffic throughout the three-phase project, anticipated to run from May to October 2023. The estimated $8.1 million project will reconstruct Highway 169 just south of W. Jefferson Avenue, continuing south past the Highway 99 intersection.
In addition, the project features two prominent intersection changes for the purposes of improving traffic flow and safety. A second left turn lane will be installed at the Highway 22 intersection to address the extended queue lines which form in the left turn lane during peak hours, and a restricted crossing u-turn, also known as an RCUT or J-Turn, will be developed at the Highway 99 intersection to mitigate points of conflict in a potential crash.
Highway 22 is the busier intersection and has witnessed large amounts of crashes relative to comparable intersections. Between 2009 and 2019, the intersection experienced a total crash rate of 1.13 crashes per MEV (million entering vehicles). MnDOT Project Manager Forrest Hasty, said the congestion combined with the permissive left turn lane have contributed to a concerning level of crashes.
“We have what’s called a permissive left; that’s your flashing yellow arrow or a green ball, and in that scenario, the driver gets to determine what that acceptable gap is and to take that left,” said Hasty. “And people haven’t been making good decisions and we’ve seen an increase in crashes.”
MnDOT’s modeling shows installing two left turn lanes will allow the traffic light to cycle in protective left turn signals (the green arrow) while maintaining capacity for peak traffic flows.
“It helps with crashes, because now a signal is making that [left turn] decision, and it helps with delay, because we cycle it quicker and get [traffic] queued onto 22 faster,” said Hasty.
During the first phase of the project (May to July), the northbound traffic heading into town on Highway 169 will have to cross over into the dedicated southbound lane just south of the intersection with S. Washington Avenue. On Highway 22, the Riverside Park disc golf course will remain accessible to traffic. To reach Highway 22, drivers will take a detour east on the Highway 169-Highway 99 intersection and travel south on County Road 21 to reach Shanaska Creek Road.
Starting in phase two (July to October), construction will begin on the southbound lane of Highway 169 and a designate northbound lane will be opened to southbound traffic. Highway 99 between Highway 169 and Nicollet Ave. will also be temporarily closed. Highway 99 west of Nicollet Ave. will be accessible through a detour running from Highway 169 west on Broadway Avenue (County Road 5) and turning south on the intersection of Old Fort Road (County Road 5) and 371st. Avenue (County Road 40).
Stage three during the month of October constitutes the last legs of the project. Both Highway 99 and Highway 22 will be reopened as crews turn their attention to the Highway 169 medians. The only closures will be on the innermost north and south lanes on Highway 169.
Throughout the first two phases of the project, a new stop light with pedestrian crossing signals will be temporarily installed at the intersection of West Elm Street and Highway 169 at the southeast corner of Minnesota Square Park. The light will then be moved up to the West Jefferson intersection.
Residents in attendance at the project open house on Wednesday, April 5 appeared largely favorable to the project.
“I think it has good advantages, especially the left turn lane at Highway 22. There’s a lot of traffic in the turn lane right now,” said St. Peter resident Tuff Miller.
But some also shared concerns with the MnDOT engineering team. Mark Plotz, a former urban planner and owner of The Smallest Cog, worried the detours redirecting traffic to Highway 99 and Broadway could be hazardous to pedestrians crossing.
“Right now, if you’re crossing from Taco Johns to [Century 21 Atwood], you can have a walk signal and traffic turning left can also have the blinking arrow and that’s a real problem because they’re looking at vehicles coming towards them, they’re not checking for pedestrians,” said Plotz. “My whole point is you’ve got to do something about that because it's going to get really bad.”
Nicklaus Ollrich, Assistant District Traffic Engineer, said MnDOT completed a transportation management plan which modeled traffic congestion near the construction site and select locations impacted by the detour and did not anticipate issues.
“If something does come up, we would certainly be willing to take a look at that whether it’s signal timing or doing a field review of the traffic volumes if we start seeing operational issues and things like that,” said Ollrich. “We don’t anticipate issues, however, if something does occur we certainly would react to that from an engineering perspective to mitigate any issues added volumes or things like that might cause.”