Last Wednesday, officials with the Minnesota Department of Transportation showcased preliminary designs which would add over 50 turn lanes to Hwy. 22 with intent to improve traffic flow and reduce crash rates.
Project maps detailing major alterations to the roadway between St. Peter and Mankato, including the construction of two new roundabouts and a continuous T, were displayed to local community members at an open house in the Mankato Regional Airport lobby.
The 9-mile stretch between the two communities is one of the district’s most dangerous. Project Manager Forrest Hasty said Hwy. 22 is the most traveled in the 13 county district. Because of those high traffic volumes, the crash rate exceeds that of similar roadways in the state.
As a result, Hwy. 22 is on MNDOT’s radar for a full reconstruction between 2024 and 2025. Improvements to bituminous pavement, lighting, bridges, trails and the addition of turn and passing lanes throughout the roadway are included at an estimated price tag of $32 million.
“We have four intersections with a crash rate higher than we typically see, but the whole segment has a higher than normal crash rate for a highway like this in the state,” said Hardy. “By adding all those left turn lanes and getting those turners out of the throughlane, we should see a decrease in off the road and rear-end crashes.”
Each of the four intersections with an excessive crash rate will see a major redesign. At Hwy. 22 and Le Sueur County Road 21, a single-lane roundabout is planned to replace the two-lane intersection.
Development in the nearby City of Kasota has driven increasing traffic volumes near the intersection, resulting in a crash rate twice as high as the expected rate. The planned roundabout mitigates the potential for right angle crashes, which make up 63% of collisions at the intersection.
An additional two-lane roundabout is planned for the intersection of Hwy. 22 and Augusta Drive in Mankato to combat inordinate traffic delays and a crash rate three times higher than the state average.
“There’s been a lot of development and when that Kwik Trip went in we saw our crashes quadruple overnight,” said Hardy. “To force people to use the intersection correctly and reduce those crashes and also help with delay we decided on a dual lane roundabout.”
MNDOT officials predict the roundabout will dramatically reduce the length of time needed to get on to the highway. Traffic on the intersection is so backed up that it’s rated at an E or F level of service, said Hardy, the worst grades an intersection can receive. The project manager estimated the roundabout would diminish delays and improve the level of service to an A grade, the highest on the scale.
Crashes are more than three times as frequent as expected where Hwy. 22 meets Blue Earth County Road 57. MNDOT’s solution is to construct a green T intersection, also known as a seagull intersection, which will prevent northbound traffic from turning left onto 57 and provide drivers on 57 an acceleration lane to join northbound traffic on Hwy. 22.
The green T’s eliminates the need for drivers on 57 to pay close attention to traffic in both lanes before crossing into the northbound lane. Officials anticipate this will gut the number of right angle crashes, which make up 59% of collisions.
“That right angle crash is gone, it doesn’t exist anymore,” said Hardy. “By making this a continuous T these turners don’t have to pay attention to the southbound lane, only the northbound lane. They don’t have to have their head in a swivel, only in one direction.”
MNDOT’s final planned redesign corrects the sight distance on the intersection of Hwy. 22, Le Sueur County Road 2 and Pheasant Drive, which does not meet the state’s minimum standards. The proposed realignment would combine three intersections near Pheasant Drive into a singular intersection directly across from the intersection of County Road 2 and Hwy. 22.
In addition, the realignment adds a center left turn lane on Hwy. 22 and eliminates all bypass lanes and extends the northbound passing lane on 22. Altogether, the changes would improve the sight distance for trucks and cars beyond state standards.
“I think it will be a vast improvement. I do think it will be safer,” Mankato resident Laurie Evans said at the open house. “Of course, it would be nice to have more lanes, but that would mean more money and they would have to buy out people’s land so I understand.”
The project also sets the stage for a potential walking and biking trail between St. Peter and Minnesota. MNDOT’s design and grading work could be used by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to complete the project.
“I know a lot of people in town in Mankato are excited about the bike path,” said Evans. “I can’t bike that far myself, but a lot of people are excited about that possibility in the future.”
This project is just the beginning of MNDOT’s plans for the area. Hardy said the department will be covering six projects around the St. Peter area at a St. Peter Community Center open house on June 28.