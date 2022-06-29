St. Peter residents filed into the Community Center Tuesday night for a first look at a slate of six road construction projects planned for the area.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation hosted an open house covering improvement projects designed to improve traffic flows, pavement and safety on local roadways, tentatively scheduled between 2022 to 2028.
This summer, MNDOT is carrying out multiple culvert replacements on Highway 169 over Robart’s Creek, north of St. Peter. The Robart’s Creek bridge, as well as a box culvert and pipe will be fully replaced in the southbound lane. Highway 169 will remain open during construction and southbound traffic will cross over into the northbound lane.
Highway 169
Heading into 2026, MNDOT is tentatively planning pavement improvements to both Highway 169 in St. Peter and 12 miles of Highway 22 northwest of St. Peter.
Between the intersections of Broadway Avenue and Union Street, Highway 169 is expected to receive a new concrete surface on top of the existing bituminous, which would last for 35-50 years. The shoulders, turn lanes and medians on the road will also be reconfigured to match other sections of Highway 169 running through St. Peter.
The existing four foot median would be expanded into a 16 foot center median decorated with trees and grass like the Highway 169 median near Minnesota Square Park. Travel lanes would remain approximately the same size, though the innermost lanes would gain an extra foot. Each shoulder would be reduced from eight to three feet.
Adding the center median will allow MNDOT to draw a new dedicated left-hand turn lane intended to reduce rear end crashes occurring when people turn off the left driving lane.
“Pavement condition was a bid driver as well as the safety due to the left hand turn lanes not having center medians,” said Project Manager Matt Young. “This will be an extension of what exists throughout the rest of town where we have center medians for safety reasons.”
Highway 22
That same year, MNDOT is anticipating a $5.9 million bituminous repavement of Highway 22 between Nicollet County Road 20 in St. Peter and Highway 111 in New Sweden. Primarily intended to improve the surface of the road, extend turn lanes, add lighting at all intersections and repair culverts, the repairs make up one of the less intensive projects on MNDOT’s docket, said Project Manager Robert Jones.
"We’re doing the new overlay with a little bit widened shoulders and then we’re also fixing a lot of the culverts and extending the culverts out to clear zone,” said Jones. “In case someone was to run off the side of the road they won’t run into the culverts.”
One of the most significant pieces of the project is repairing deteriorating box culverts and hydraulic issues underneath the surface of the road. Left untreated, the base material of the culverts can wash away, causing some sections of the road to sink.
While the project is currently scheduled for 2026, Young said MNDOT would proceed with repavement in 2024, if the agency receives the necessary funding. The cost of the project is an estimated $5.9 million.
To access New Sweden, drivers would take a detour south on Nicollet County Road 20, west on County Road 5 and north on Highway 111.
Dodd Road
The Highway 22 project initially included repairs to Dodd Road in St. Peter, but to accelerate improvements to the 12-mile segment in rural Nicollet County, MNDOT split its plans into two parts. The segment of Dodd Road between Highway 169 and Nicollet County Road 20 will instead have an estimated construction timetable of 2028.
MNDOT and the city of St. Peter are partnering on an upcoming corridor study of Dodd Road, intended to identify ways to improve safety, traffic flow and address the needs of bicyclists, pedestrians and transit.
Open house attendees were encouraged to place red stickers at problematic areas along Dodd Road and green stickers where they believed the roadway was sufficient. Multiple residents noted the Sunrise Drive and Washington Avenue intersections as a problem, raising concerns of high speeds on the corridor.
Intersections at Sunrise Drive, Washington Avenue, Old Minnesota and Klein Street are all being examined by MNDOT for potential improvements. The corridor study, anticipated to begin next spring, would analyze how traffic flows are impacted in the wake of the new Kwik Trip’s opening and pedestrian crossing patterns.
That data could then determine if the road is in need of an intersection alteration like a roundabout or other features like pedestrian crossing signs or additional turn lanes.
Highway 169/22/99
MNDOT also revisited two upcoming projects featured at prior open houses: the Highway 169/Highway 22/Highway 99 intersection project and the Highway 22 project between St. Peter and Mankato.
The Highway 169/Highway 22/Highway 99 intersection project will bring dual left turn lanes at the intersection of Highway 169/Highway 22 and a Restricted Crossing U-Turn (RCUT, also known as a J-Turn) at the intersection of Highway 169/Highway 99.
Construction is anticipated to begin in May 2023 and will be conducted in a series of three phases. According to a preliminary and loose project timeline, the first phase is scheduled to run from May 2023 to July 2023 followed by the second phase in July through October and a third phase during the month of October 2023.
The project aims to mitigate vehicular crashes on the Highway 169/22 and Highway 169/99 intersections. Traffic congestion on the left turn from Highway 169 south onto Highway 22 is one of the chief safety concerns. During peak traffic hours, long lines of vehicles waiting to turn exceeded space in the left turn lane, impacting through traffic on Highway 169 and the Jefferson Street intersection.
The preliminary design attempts to address left-turn queues on Highway 22 by adding a second left turn lane that would be a protected left only to 22. The concept also adds an RCUT at 169-99. The RCUT on Highway 169/99 reduces conflict points to encourage safety.
The reconstruction of Highway 169 between Highway 22 and Jefferson Street will include repairs to the roadway, storm sewer, water, lighting and sidewalks estimated to extend the life of the pavement by over 20 years.
Highway 22 St. Peter-Mankato
MNDOT's plans for the 9-mile stretch of Highway 22 between St. Peter and North Mankato add over 50 turn lanes with intent to improve traffic flow and reduce crash rates.
Because of high traffic volumes, the Highway 22 crash rate exceeds that of similar roadways in the state. As a result, Highway 22 is on MNDOT’s radar for a full reconstruction between 2024 and 2025. Improvements to bituminous pavement, lighting, bridges, trails and the addition of turn and passing lanes throughout the roadway are included at an estimated price tag of $32 million.
Each of the four intersections with an excessive crash rate will see a major redesign. At Highway 22 and Le Sueur County Road 21, a single-lane roundabout is planned to replace the two-lane intersection.
An additional two-lane roundabout is planned for the intersection of Highway 22 and Augusta Drive in Mankato to combat inordinate traffic delays and a crash rate three times higher than the state average.
Crashes are more than three times as frequent as expected where Highway 22 meets Blue Earth County Road 57. MNDOT’s solution is to construct a green T intersection, also known as a seagull intersection, which will prevent northbound traffic from turning left onto 57 and provide drivers on 57 an acceleration lane to join northbound traffic on Highway 22.
MNDOT’s final planned redesign corrects the sight distance on the intersection of Highway 22, Le Sueur County Road 2 and Pheasant Drive, which does not meet the state’s minimum standards. The proposed realignment would combine three intersections near Pheasant Drive into a singular intersection directly across from the intersection of County Road 2 and Highway 22.
In addition, the realignment adds a center left turn lane on Highway 22 and eliminates all bypass lanes and extends the northbound passing lane on 22. Altogether, the changes would improve the sight distance for trucks and cars beyond state standards.