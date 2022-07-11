Local musicians are kicking off a new music festival, in hopes of transforming the St. Peter community into a hub of performing, learning and networking for musicians across the state of Minnesota.
From Monday, July 18 to Sunday, July 24, the inaugural Minnesota Original Music Festival is bringing a week’s worth of activities, workshops and concerts to St. Peter. In service of the festival’s goal to connect musical artists and help them navigate the music industry, participation and attendance is free.
St. Peter musician and leader of Captain Gravitone & the String Theory Orchestra Eli Hoehn began organizing the festival in August of last year with Mankato pianist Michelle Roche and Eric Zimmerman, of the EZ Jazz Trio. With funding provided by the Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council, Hoehn took on the role of project manager while Roche and Zimmerman assisted as workshop and music coordinators respectively to bring his vision to life.
“We’re trying to put on an event that benefits both songwriters and composers and people performing their own music live, because, frankly, it’s a difficult business to be in, and you need all the help you can get,” said Hoehn.
Connecting artists
The festival organizer is keenly aware of how challenging life as a musician can be. Hoehn began his music career 15 years ago at the age of 50 and has led Captain Gravitone for the last 11 years. It was through music festivals that Hoehn found opportunities to connect with other musicians, like now Captain Gravitone keyboardist Peter Jacobs and guitarist Jason Helder.
“Being able to connect with other people, I think it’s very important,” said Hoehn. “There’s opportunities that you’re unaware of and other people know about them and there’s things that you know that other musicians don’t know about.”
The Minnesota Original Music Festival emphasizes building connections and knowledge with a series of workshops and activities for musicians and the general public to participate in throughout the week.
The slate of workshops at St. Peter High School focus both on music itself and navigating the music industry. Topics range from introductions to various genres, like electronic music and traditional Vietnamese music; craftsmanship, like songwriting, improvisation and working with effects pedals; and industry tips on grant writing, booking gigs, recording and networking.
But perhaps no other event is primed to build relationships between Minnesota artists like the 60-Hour Band Challenge. Participants who register their name and instrument (including voice) will be randomly sorted into bands and have 60-hours to create and perform a set of two or three songs. The winners of the contest, determined by a panel of judges, will win a chance to perform on the main concert stage during the festival weekend and other prizes.
Contestants must sign up for and attend the drawing, held at Patrick’s on Third at 5 p.m., Tuesday, July 19. The improvised bands will then perform from 4-7 p.m. at the Red Men Club on Friday, July 22. The Tuesday drawing, hosted by Ocho O’Connell and “Punk Rock” Tom at Patrick’s on Third, will also be followed by performances by the Good Night Gold Dust Duo at 7 p.m., Mal Murphy at 8 p.m. and Chris Bertrand at 9 p.m.
So much more
The workshops and 60-Hour Band Challenge only scratch the surface of activities for musicians and the general public before the main concert series on July 23-24. On Monday, July 18, the Treaty Site History Center will host the premiere of Steve Firkins’ movie, “The Filmmakers,” featuring tracks by Minnesota musicians.
Whether one’s tastes are old fashioned or current, Wednesday’s Jam Night aims to please every crowd. At 6 p.m., professional musicians specializing in bluegrass, folk rock and blues, jazz and electronic genres will be jamming out at different locations across town. Eric Ouren heads the Bluegrass and Old Time Music Jam at Ouren Instruments, Josh Reinitz and Ben Scruggs will lead the Folk Rock/Blues Jam at Minnesota Square Park, the Evan Bierer Jazz Trio will host the Jazz Jam at Patrick’s on Third and Willis Stout will host the Electronic Music Jam at the Treaty Site.
Musicians who won’t be on the main stage will still have a chance to perform for a crowd during the open mic night Thursday, July 21, from 5-8 p.m. at the Capitol Room. Hosted by Josh Reintiz, participants can sign-up for the open mic night at mnomf.org/openmic.
In addition to the 60-Hour Band Challenge Contest, Friday, July 22 features the Arts Center of Saint Peter Hot Jazz for Decent People series with Liz Draper at Minnesota Square Park at 7 p.m. and the Geoff Elvee Trio from 8-10 p.m. at the Red Men Club.
Main stage
The Minnesota Original Music Festival finishes off with two back-to-back all day concerts on Saturday and Sunday in Minnesota Square Park. Composed entirely of Minnesota musicians, the set list spans an array of genres including folk rock, jazz, hip-hop, funk, psychedelic, bluegrass, world music and more.
“We wanted to make sure this festival was distinguished from some of the other festivals in St. Peter like Bluesfest and Rock Bend Folk Festival,” said festival organizer and social media manager Emily Stark. “It seemed to us very clear we should try to have a broader range of music and celebrate the diversity of original music in the state of Minnesota.”
Saturday opens with the 60-Hour Band Challenge Winners at 11 a.m., followed by vintage blues and jazz duo The Good Time Gals at noon. Rochester hip-hop artist Jae Havoc takes the stage at 1 p.m., while progressive rock group The Galactic Cowboy Orchestra comes on at 2 p.m. Hoehn’s own Captain Gravitone and the String Theory Orchestra plays at 3:50 p.m., before folk rock singer-songwriter Lucy Michelle at 5:20 p.m. World music group The Shape of Walter performs 6:40 p.m., followed by the Larry McDonough Quartet at 7:50 p.m. and folk rock group Bee Balm Fields at 9:20 p.m.
Blues guitarist PK Mayo kicks off the Sunday concert series at noon, followed by Faribault folk singer Mary Clare Stoh at 1:50 p.m., bluegrass band Blue Hazard at 2:30 p.m., EZ Jazz Trio at 3:50 p.m., the St. Peter Govenaires with original music by Sarah Houle at 4:30 p.m., Mankato folk rock songwriter Kaleb Braun Schulz and the Nightingales at 4:50 p.m., trombone jazz band the D’Sievers at 5:50 p.m. and pop rock trio Machiko at 6:50 p.m. Psychedelic rock group portal iii concludes the concert at 7:50 p.m., featuring veteran Minnesota musicians Liz Draper, Charlie Parr and Chris Gray and their blend of ambient sonic landscapes.
Continuing tradition?
Organizers hope the Minnesota Original Music Festival will stand the test of time in the music-friendly atmosphere of the St. Peter area. Stark noted the organizers received support and advice from the St. Peter Ambassadors and the group’s experience in running Blues Fest.
“This has been very fun, because there hasn’t been that sense of competition," said Stark. “Everyone is very much, ‘If this succeeds, it’s another draw to the town, and that benefits everyone.’ The folks at the Rock Bend Folk Festival have also been very generous in sharing their wisdom.”
Since it’s the festival’s debut, organizers aren’t certain what attendance will look like, but Hoehn hopes the week-long music celebration is enough of a draw that it will become a can’t-miss event for Minnesotans in the music industry.
“In the back of my mind, I envision that, once a year, the Minnesota songwriters and composers will have the Minnesota Original Music Festival on their calendars,” said Hoehn. “And they’ll all be down here to network with one another, perform songs and learn things that will help them be better at making a living.”