It’s that time of year to bring out a lawn chair, grab a bite and put on some dancing shoes for St. Peter’s jazziest musical celebration.

6.16 Blues Fest 2.jpg

A band plays in the 2022 St. Peter Ambassadors Blues Fest. (File photo)

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments