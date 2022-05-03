After more than 50 years of bringing the blues throughout the United States, Mexico, Europe and Asia, acclaimed Minnesota musician Don Scott is returning to his former home of St. Peter for two weeks of can’t-miss performances.
The singer songwriter is bringing his guitar and rack harmonica to the St. Peter American Legion Post 37 from May 5 through May 14 between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Dueting with Scott is his wife and professional percussionist Rosanne Licciardi on the slap top cajon (box drum).
Though he’s now 52 years into his professional career, Scott still remembers the day he caught the bug for blues music. His sister came back home from Mankato State University with an LP featuring the stylings of Big Bill Broonzy. The then 15 year old was struck by the blues pioneer.
“The Blues kind of hit me over the head,” said Scott. “I have a passion for the music because it's so from the soul, it's truthful.”
The Chatfield-based musician also takes inspiration from Lightnin' Hopkins, Jimmy Reed, Sonny Terry and Brownie McGhee, T-Bone Walker and Count Basie among many others.
Today, Scott is a highly acclaimed bluesman in his own right. On October 17th, 2021 he was inducted into The Minnesota Blues Hall of Fame. It’s an honor that Scott considers the highlight of his career.
“I’ve played in festivals across the country and those were all fun as well, but being selected it was quite a prestigious crowd of people in that hall of fame,” said Scott.
Scott credited KMSU blues radio host and Mankato attorney Mark Halverson for nominating his name to join the ranks of Minnesota blues legends before his tragic death in a motorcycle collision in Mankato last November.
“He was very instrumental in getting my nomination,” said Scott. “He respected that I would go to different parts of Minnesota and different parts of the county that didn’t really have blues music. I was often the first person in there to spread that word of the messenger. He thought that was admirable I guess.”
The Minnesota bluesman has multiple connections to the Legion venue. Not only was Scott a St. Peter resident from around 2000-2002, he’s also a disabled veteran.
Scott received his Purple Heart while serving in the Vietnam War. Drafted into the war in 1967, Scott was around 7 km from Saigon when his artillery unit was ambushed. The enemy combatants blew up the trucks with Scott still inside leaving 60% of his body burned.
The combat veteran often revisits his Vietnam days through his music, reflecting on the senselessness of being sent overseas to fight people he had no personal quarrel with.
“I’ve written a couple songs about the war and how I thought veterans should be treated better than they have been,” said Scott. “They make all these billions of dollars from the war, but what about all the people that are messed up because of those wars? Every time I go to the VA up in Minneapolis, I feel for a lot of those folks that are in worse shape than I am. It’s heartbreaking to see.”
After the war, Scott dove into his professional music career in 1970 and founded the Dust Bowl Blues Band in 1970 - longtime favorite in the Minnesota blues scene. The musician went on to lead his own solo career before forming a duo with Licciardi.
His career spans eight studio CDs and also includes such honors as the 1997 Minnesota Music Award for Best Blues Recording and a BMA nomination winning the best Blues Recording for the Minnesota Blues Society in 2013.